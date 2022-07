According to statistics provided by Kaiko's research director, the daily trading volume on decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap has grown by 22% since the beginning of the year and, in its values, approached the indicators of one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges, Coinbase. At the moment, the daily volume on Uniswap is 49% of the total market share of volume between itself and Coinbase.

