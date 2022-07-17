ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM's Partygate account more fiction than reality - Tom Tugendhat

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tory leadership candidate, speaking with the BBC's Sophie Raworth on...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10 billion, government quietly admits

The Brexit divorce bill negotiated by Boris Johnson has increased by nearly £10 billion compared to the official estimate when the UK left the EU, ministers have admitted.The Treasury slipped out an "updated government estimated of the financial settlement" in a written ministerial statement on Thursday as MPs headed back to their constituencies for summer recess.The statement, from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, says the bill is now £42.5bn, which "shows an increase against the original range".When Britain left the EU in January 2020 the Office for Budget Responsibility put the figure at £32.9 billion, meaning the cost...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Zelensky widens purge of security services

President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued his purge of Ukraine's security service (SBU) by dismissing the organisation's deputy director. Volodymyr Horbenko is the latest official to lose his job after Mr Zelensky said bosses failed to root out pro-Russian elements in the agency. Regional chiefs in several other cities were also...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
BBC

The country where having a pet could soon land you in jail

"He looks at me with his innocent and beautiful eyes. He is asking me to take him out for a walk, but I don't dare. We will get arrested." Mahsa, who has a dog, is referring to a new wave of arrests of pet owners and seizures of their animals in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
PETS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Lavrov says ready to expand war aims

Russia's military focus in Ukraine is no longer "only" the east, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said. In an interview with Russian state media, he implied Moscow's strategy had changed after the West supplied Ukraine with longer-range weapons. Russia would now have to push Ukrainian forces further from the front...
MILITARY
BBC

Children in care are being illegally placed in caravans and boats

Children in care are still being illegally placed in unregulated homes in England, including on narrowboats and in caravans, BBC News has learned. We found a 12-year-old boy was placed at a campsite for weeks, more than 100 miles from his siblings and school. Such placements were banned for under-16s,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Islamic veil: Why fewer women in North Africa are wearing it

Photos of women in full Islamic attire - faces covered and in long dresses - next to old pictures of women in short skirts from the 1950s and 1960s in North Africa and the Middle East are often put together on social media to make a point. The underlying message...
SOCIETY
BBC

Payouts for victims of sweepstake with no winners

Victims of an international scam in which elderly and sick people were enticed to play for cash prizes that were never won are to receive payouts. Fraudsters in the US tricked people into paying upfront fees for guaranteed cash prizes that were never paid. About 3,500 UK victims will be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abortion: 'No need' to amend NI protest bill, Supreme Court told

There is "no necessity" to amend a bill that would ban anti-abortion protests at health settings in Northern Ireland, the Supreme Court has heard. Passed at Stormont in March, the legislation is being challenged by Northern Ireland's Attorney General. She has asked the court to decide if it "disproportionately interferes"...
PROTESTS
BBC

Slovak village votes to keep sign honouring fascist leader

Local council members in the Slovak village of Varin have rejected a request from state prosecutors to rename the country's sole street sign honouring Slovakia's wartime fascist leader, Monsignor Jozef Tiso. Only one councillor voted in favour of the proposal - the rest voted against. The matter could now go...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin's trip and Ukraine purge

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has left him diplomatically isolated. But on Tuesday, he was welcomed in the Iranian capital, Tehran, where he held talks with the country's leaders. Closer economic and defence ties are already evident between the two nations. Last week, US officials alleged that Tehran was planning...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Treason claims and Russians regroup

It was a day of complex political and military manoeuvres as Ukraine sought to defend itself from external and internal enemies alike. Away from the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the head of Ukraine's spy agency (SBU) and the prosecutor general, saying there were many cases of treason in the two organisations.
POLITICS
BBC

Sizewell C nuclear plant gets go-ahead from government

The government has given the go-ahead for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast. The project, mainly funded by the French energy company EDF, is expected to cost in the region of £20bn. The company said the new plant would generate about 7% of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

