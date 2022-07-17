ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly Festival returns after 2-year hiatus, focusing on butterfly conservation

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Gardeners, nature enthusiasts and butterfly lovers from across Hampton Roads flocked to the Norfolk Botanical Garden Saturday for the annual Butterfly Festival, which returned to the Garden for the first time in two years.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Butterfly Society of Virginia, was held in the Garden's newly-renovated Butterfly House and featured demonstrations, gardening workshops and activities for butterfly enthusiasts of all ages.

This year's event also featured information on helping the Monarch butterfly species recover from a decline in population numbers. Mission Monarch: Project Milkweed focused on the life and issues of the monarch butterfly population, and milkweed plants, the only food source for monarch caterpillars, were available for purchase.

