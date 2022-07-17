Operation Slow Down begins Monday

Speeding claims the lives of thousands of drivers every year, and authorities said that number has only continued to increase.

Monday begins the week-long “Operation Slow Down” campaign from July 18-24 from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

From 2017 to 2019, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in the state, according to the Highway Safety Office. Thirty-six percent of those crashes involved drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 years old.

Operation Slow Down includes Tennessee as one of five states in the Southeast that will work to reduce speeding during the summer. Authorities said speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury crash.

Everyone’s safety is threatened by one reckless driver. They’re asking people to take this message seriously because it could save lives.

To enforce the campaign this upcoming week, there will be increased officers and state troopers stopping speeding drivers along interstates and highways.