Tennessee State

Operation Slow Down begins Monday

By Amelia Young
 4 days ago
Speeding claims the lives of thousands of drivers every year, and authorities said that number has only continued to increase.

Monday begins the week-long “Operation Slow Down” campaign from July 18-24 from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

From 2017 to 2019, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in the state, according to the Highway Safety Office. Thirty-six percent of those crashes involved drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 years old.

Operation Slow Down includes Tennessee as one of five states in the Southeast that will work to reduce speeding during the summer. Authorities said speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious injury crash.

Everyone’s safety is threatened by one reckless driver. They’re asking people to take this message seriously because it could save lives.

To enforce the campaign this upcoming week, there will be increased officers and state troopers stopping speeding drivers along interstates and highways.

AP_001110.0d2ca00a01e44d01ac22e2cfa34b3a00.2008
3d ago

Over half of the people on the roads today couldn’t pass a drivers test today. You don’t stay in the left lane going up a hill unless your passing, you don’t drive in the left lane when there’s no one in the right lane, you should always turn on your lights when its raining ( it’s not a law just a good habit so Everyone else can See You ) and I can’t understand why people don’t use their turn signals. And if everyone payed more attention to the road and not their phones there might not be so many accidents.

Old Buzzard
3d ago

The Police also need to start giving tickets for cruising in the left lane. Left lane is for passing, not cruising.

Old Buzzard
3d ago

They also need to start ticketing people for running with their Fogg lights on, and running with their bright lights on. Fog lights and failure to dim head lights are illegal.

