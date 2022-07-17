ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police investigate homicide at Sycamore Avenue in KCMO

By Jack Anstine
 4 days ago
A woman has died in an overnight homicide of the 8700 block of Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it responded to reports of an injury accident and gunshots at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival to the scene, police say they located a vehicle in the road.

An adult female woman was found unresponsive in the drivers seat. Police say she was declared dead on the scene.

KCPD investigators do not currently have suspect information. Police continue to process the scene for evidence.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Public Safety
