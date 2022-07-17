ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Seeking to take series from A’s, Astros turn to Jake Odorizzi

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iujI_0gicChxa00

With just one game remaining before the All-Star break, the Houston Astros received from Justin Verlander exactly what they needed on Saturday: a dominant performance that helped salvage their bullpen.

Verlander worked six shutout innings and recorded 10 strikeouts in the host Astros’ 5-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a three-game series that will conclude Sunday.

“That’s classic Justin,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “Life on the fastball, and he threw a lot of breaking balls today.”

Verlander labored a bit in a 23-pitch first inning but settled in to deliver his sixth scoreless effort of the season, a showing that enabled the Astros to save high-leverage relievers Ryne Stanek, Rafael Montero and closer Ryan Pressly for the series rubber match on Sunday after the A’s won the opener 5-1 on Friday.

“He gave us all he had, and we’re glad to get that sixth inning because it looked like at first he was going to have trouble going five,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Verlander was outstanding. Now he can take a rest for a few days and get ready for the second half.”

Given his workload of 109 1/3 innings during the season’s first half, Verlander (12-3) is unlikely to make an appearance Tuesday in his ninth All-Star selection.

It’s doubtful anyone associated with the Astros’ organization would oppose Verlander making a token appearance during introductions at Dodger Stadium. Armed with the second-best record in the American League, the Astros are more concerned with keeping Verlander healthy and closing the first half with a flourish.

“We’ve got a big game to try to get to 60 (wins) before the All-Star break,” Baker said. “We kind of preserved the big part of our bullpen. (Sunday) is like the last game of the season even though it’s the last game of the first half of the season.”

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.38 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Astros in the series finale. He threw seven scoreless innings against Oakland in his second start since his reinstatement from the injured list, allowing four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in a 6-1 victory on July 10.

Odorizzi was saddled for five runs on nine hits and one walk over four innings against the Kansas City Royals on July 4, his first appearance following a 42-game stint on the injured list with a lower-leg tendon strain. He is 4-0 with a 1.87 ERA in his last six starts.

Odorizzi is 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA over 11 career starts against the Athletics. His previous start was his first against Oakland this season.

The A’s are expected to start right-handed rookie reliever Adam Oller (0-3, 9.00), who hasn’t pitched since tossing a scoreless inning against the New York Yankees on June 29.

He hasn’t faced the Astros.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Sportsnaut

3 ideal Noah Syndergaard landing spots at the 2022 MLB trade deadline

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is not expected to finish out the 2022 MLB season playing for the halos. After six seasons with the New York Mets, the 29-year-old veteran received an offer from the Angels in the offseason that he could not refuse, and he took his hard-throwing talents to California in 2022. However, despite having arguably the two best baseball players on Earth in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles is on course for a seventh straight losing season.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Jake Odorizzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Oakland Athletics
Sportsnaut

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert to see specialist, no IL decision

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is scheduled to see a specialist for lightheadedness following a two-game absence from the lineup over the weekend. Robert missed the Saturday and Sunday games with the Minnesota Twins. He said he felt dizzy in the second game of the series at Target Field on Friday, exiting the game following one plate appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

League-leading Yankees, Astros play two

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros spent the first half ascending to the top two records in the American League and their first five meetings created the perception both will be getting together sometime in October to decide the AL pennant. The top teams in the AL reconvene Thursday...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Giants acquire pitcher Alex Young from Guardians for cash

The San Francisco Giants traded for left-handed reliever Alex Young on Monday, sending cash considerations to the Cleveland Guardians. Young, who had been designated for assignment last week by the Guardians, was immediately optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. To make room on the Giants’ 40-man roster, the team also outrighted left-hander...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy