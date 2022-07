Austin Police investigate deadly crash on U.S. 183. (KXAN: Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a woman died Sunday morning in a rollover crash on U.S. 183 in southeast Austin.

Police say the crash happened at 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of U.S. 183. That is just north of McKinney Falls Parkway and west of the South Terminal of Austin’s airport.

The road was closed but reopened shortly after 6 a.m., police said.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.