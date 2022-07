The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Engineer Wade Weiss mentioned that the Iowa Department of Transportation was in contact with him about setting up a detour for a resurfacing project. He said because the contractor couldn’t get flaggers, they will need to temporarily close Highway 144 from Highway 30 to the railroad tracks and the detour would be on County Road E-53 to S Avenue back to Old Highway 30. The Board had no issues with the marked detour route.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO