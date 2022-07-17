ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Visits Greene County Fair

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic gubernatorial candidate made a campaign stop Saturday afternoon at the Greene County Fair. Deidre DeJear is running for governor and she talked about why she was at the fairgrounds in Jefferson during the Greene County Fair. “If we are to serve people then we have to meet...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Will Celebrate First In The Nation Status, Days After DNC Decision For Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10th fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Historical Society to Spotlight Jefferson’s Sesquicentennial

This Sunday is a special program with the Greene County Historical Society. Executive Director Roger Aegerter will be reflecting on the City of Jefferson’s 150 year history as the town celebrates its sesquicentennial this year. Aegerter is a Rockwell City native, who graduated from Iowa State University and was the Paton-Churdan superintendent before retiring in 2005. He has also been the historical society’s part time executive director for the last decade.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County School Board Handles Several Items

The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. The Board approved a three year contract for $46,655 with NWEA for the Measures of Annual Progress (MAP) Assessment for kindergarten through 11th grade. Superintendent Brett Abbotts said the assessment gives specific data on students that need additional support in reading and math through MAP to become proficient. Funding for the new assessment is through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tons To Do At The Adair County Fair Friday

There will be close to 20 things to do at the Adair County Fair tomorrow. First, the day will start off with donuts provided by Farm Bureau Financial at the courtyard starting at 7am until they are gone. Then at the Mid American Arena the Market and Breeding Sheep Show will begin at 8:30am.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Relay for Life Event is Tuesday

This year’s Greene County Relay for Life main event is happening Tuesday. The evening begins at 4pm at the Greene County Historical Museum with Greene County Medical Center sponsoring the cancer survivors and their caregivers, followed by the return of the Survivor Lap, as those individuals walk along the brick path at Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County. Additionally, the annual luminarias will look different this year. Relay Event Leadership Team Chair Tori Riley talks about the change.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Approves Election Over PPEL Funds

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday. The Board approved a resolution to order an election on continuing the levy for PPEL (Physical Plant Equipment Levy) funds, 2022 renewal equipment breakdown insurance, 2021 audit report andIowa Association of School Boards legislative priorities as presented. They approved a milk bid from Anderson Erickson.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

This city in Iowa is getting aggressive on its parking enforcement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Starting Monday, the city of Fort Dodge will start cracking down on parking in a new way. Instead of chalking tires to see how long people have been parked in one spot, the city will use a handheld device that recognizes license plates to see if cars are moving within the 2-hour time period permitted.
FORT DODGE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Animal Shelter Project Begins Again

A building project in Jefferson is set to get back underway. The Greene County Animal Shelter ran into an issue in May with a soil compaction problem that caused part of the foundation to sink several inches. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor is installing 50 foot mechanical casons under the entire structure to support the foundation and the facility. He addresses what will also happen to the existing base and foundation.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

53, Yes 53 New Foods at This Year’s Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair is a "Must See Sometime in Your LIfetime" event. Whether it's live music, livestock, equipment displays, or new products for farm and home, the Iowa State Fair has it all. This year's fair is from August 11th thru the 21st in Des Moines, Iowa. It's been...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss Guthrie County EMS System Advisory Council

The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board discussed but did not take action on the resolution declaring Emergency Medical Services as an essential service and appointing an advisory council. The Board discussed appointing roughly 15 members to the council that would provide guidance, research and act in the welfare of a countywide EMS system.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Top 16 finish for Robbins at Jr. Nationals

Greene County High School senior-to-be McKinley Robbins of rural Scranton placed in the top 16 at the US Marine Corp Jr. National Freestyle Wrestling Tournament earlier this week in Fargo, North Dakota. Robbins was part of the Iowa team that won the team title and he’s a member of Sebolt Wrestling Academy of Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Learn More About Their Cut of Opioid Lawsuit Settlement

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Engineer Wade Weiss mentioned that the Iowa Department of Transportation was in contact with him about setting up a detour for a resurfacing project. He said because the contractor couldn’t get flaggers, they will need to temporarily close Highway 144 from Highway 30 to the railroad tracks and the detour would be on County Road E-53 to S Avenue back to Old Highway 30. The Board had no issues with the marked detour route.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Road Closure

A road closure will affect Dallas County motorists the remainder of this week. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced that H Avenue north of 170th Street is closed for a culvert repair and is scheduled to be reopened tomorrow at 5 p.m. weather permitting. For more information on the...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Couple seeks zoning change to sell guns out of home near governor’s residence

A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27 on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Quality Meats Prepares To Open For Business

A new business is getting close to opening their doors in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Quality Meats will be located in Guthrie Center and it will be a US Department of Agriculture inspected meat locker. Owner Grant Sheeder says they will also have a retail space to offer local products that go with meat along with custom work.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

