Infamous drug lord captured by Mexico navy a decade after walking out of prison

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1985, was captured on Friday by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a prison and returning to drug trafficking.

Mexico ’s navy has shared footage of the arrest after an operation found Caro Quintero hiding in the mountains in Sinaloa state, close to the border with Chihuahua.

A statement also confirmed a Blackhawk helicopter carrying 15 people crashed near the coastal city of Los Mochis during the operation, killing 14 of those aboard.

