Ryan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgery

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ryan Reynolds surprised a 13-year-old in Newcastle with a message of support after the teenager underwent open-heart surgery.

Ivan Hollingsworth sent a message out on Twitter on Tuesday evening on behalf of his son Seb, asking “How do we get a [ Marvel ] superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?”

Deadpool star Reynolds replied “Can you open your DMs?” sending Mr Hollingsworth’s phone into overdrive before arranging a video message which was played for Seb in his hospital bed.

“I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love,” he said.

The Independent

The Independent

