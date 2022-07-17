Ryan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgery

Ryan Reynolds surprised a 13-year-old in Newcastle with a message of support after the teenager underwent open-heart surgery.

Ivan Hollingsworth sent a message out on Twitter on Tuesday evening on behalf of his son Seb, asking “How do we get a [ Marvel ] superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?”

Deadpool star Reynolds replied “Can you open your DMs?” sending Mr Hollingsworth’s phone into overdrive before arranging a video message which was played for Seb in his hospital bed.

“I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love,” he said.

