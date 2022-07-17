Braves News: Series victory, MLB Draft, Austin Riley All-Star, more
By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
batterypower.com
4 days ago
The Braves won their 14th straight game at Nationals Park behind a strong offensive showing and a solid, if unspectacular Max Fried outing. This secured the four game series win with one game left to play going into the All-Star break. Austin Riley homered again on the day that his All-Star...
Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
An SEC Network analyst is predicting a major Week 3 upset within the conference. Takeo Spikes, former Auburn linebacker, is predicting Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks will upset the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 17 at Williams-Brice Stadium. “I am completely sick of the disrespect that they’re...
Nestor Cortes is having quite the week. The New York Yankees starting pitcher participated in his first MLB All-Star Game, but that likely wasn't the highlight of his trip to Los Angeles. Cortes shared on Instagram that he also got engaged. "All Star week made 2 of my dreams come...
The Braves have plenty of games remaining against the Mets that could ultimately determine the division race. 12 out of Atlanta’s 68 remaining contests are versus New York. Whoever wins the majority of those has the best shot at the NL East. Those are the most important games, but FiveThirty Eight suggests the Braves’ have a tough schedule to end the season.
On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they have traded pitcher Alex Young to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. The tweet from the GuardsInsider was retweeted by the official Guardians team Twitter account. GuardsInsider: "The Guardians today traded LHP Alex Young to the @SFGiants for cash considerations" Young...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett seems like he's pretty much the same guy he was last year when he won the national championship, with one major exception. Bennett revealed at SEC Media Days on Wednesday that he ditched his trademark flip phone days after helping the Bulldogs win their first title in over 40 years.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi is raising the bar for the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions. After saying his team “is not happy with where we were last year,” Narduzzi established the team’s goals for the 2022 season on Thursday at ACC Media Days. “We would like to win a national championship,” Narduzzi said. “We want to be in the playoffs. We were one game last year away from being in that talk. ... If you go to a 12-team playoff, we’re in it. That’s where we want to be.” Pittsburgh finished 11-3 last season, becoming the first team from the Coastal Division to win the ACC title since Virginia Tech in 2010. This year the Panthers will have a target on their back, which is fine with Narduzzi.
The Atlanta Falcons are currently slated to go into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as their starter while Feleipe Franks and rookie Desmond Ridder compete for the backup job. That's not exactly a QBs room that'll inspire concern in most NFL defensive coordinators. But one notable QB they're calling...
