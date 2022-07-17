ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Since Roe was overturned, more Americans are moving to states that better match their political and social beliefs

By Alcynna Lloyd
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Married couple Jessica and Corbett Hoxworth. Jessica Hoxworth.
  • Jessica Hoxworth believes in abortion rights, COVID precautions, and that Black Lives Matter.
  • As legislation becomes more conservative in her home state of Texas, she plans to move to Seattle.
  • Hoxworth is one of many Americans on both sides of the aisle moving because of state politics.

Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
