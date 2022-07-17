ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 4:12 p.m. EDT

'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds. UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But "systemic failures" created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman...

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Steve Bannon's defense seeks acquittal then rests case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump ally Steve Bannon declined to testify and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his contempt of Congress trial on Thursday, instead arguing the judge should just acquit him, saying prosecutors hadn't proven their case. The decision to forego calling any witnesses in Bannon's defense cleared the way for closing arguments to begin Friday. The judge didn't immediately rule on the motion for an acquittal and the case is likely to end up in the jury's hands by midday Friday. One of Bannon's lawyers, David Schoen, contended they should able to call Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee which had subpoenaed Bannon's testimony, to question him under oath instead of the congressional lawyer who testified during the trial. The judge had previously ruled against that request. In court, Bannon nodded and smiled as another of his lawyers, Evan Corcoran, argued that the timing of when Bannon could comply with the congressional subpoena was flexible and said testimony from the House panel's chief lawyer, Kristin Amerling, had made clear "that the dates were in flux."
CIA director: Putin 'too healthy'

Vladimir Putin is "entirely too healthy," CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday, throwing cold water on constant rumors that the Russian president is suffering from illness as he pursues his war on Ukraine. Burns, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, noted that his declaration was "not a formal...
Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting for impassioned interruption

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about "reiterating the points of mass shooters".Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the "invasion" of immigrants. "The reality is it is an invasion of our southern border," he said. The lawmaker argued that – if a ban of assault weapons comes into force –...
Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'not a good idea'

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. military officials believe it's "not a good idea" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan at the moment.Biden's comments in an exchange with reporters came a day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would take "resolute and strong measures" should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks."Well, I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now," Biden said in response to a question about Pelosi's reported trip. "But I don't know what the status of it is."The president stopped...
Live updates | Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump inaction during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the hearing Thursday by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot (all times local):. The Jan. 6 committee returns to prime time on Thursday evening with a hearing focusing on three-plus hours during the insurrection at the Capitol when then-President Donald Trump failed to act to stop the violence.
Errant drone briefly shuts down Washington, D.C. airport

An unauthorized drone briefly shut down air traffic at the airport closest to the U.S. Capitol building Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said — raising fresh questions about airports' ability to deal with drones that fly too close, without grinding traffic to a halt. The unknown drone appeared...
Turkey: Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain amid the war and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed Friday in Istanbul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said that he, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. It did not provide further details. "The grain export agreement, critically important for global food security, will be signed in Istanbul tomorrow under the auspices of President Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary General Mr. Guterres together with Ukrainian and Russian delegations," Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a tweet. Guterres has been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine's Black Sea ports due to the war — a move that could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring. At least 22 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine due to the war.
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses. Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market, where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband's body. Local officials said the shelling also struck a bus stop, a gym and a residential building. The bombardment came after Russia on Wednesday reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer Ukraine's Donbas region, which is south of Kharkiv. It also followed Ukrainian attacks this week on a bridge the Russians have used to supply their forces in occupied areas near the country's southern Black Sea coast. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attacks early Thursday targeted one of the most crowded areas of the city, which had a prewar population of about 1.4 million.
Canada Bans Entry of Dogs from 100 "High-Risk" Countries

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced its plan to ban dogs from over 100 countries that are at high-risk for rabies. Not without backlash, the ban goes into effect on September 28, otherwise known as World Rabies Day. The ban covers more than half of the world's countries, scattered across...
