Who Logged Here? — Part One

The A.L. Dixon Logging Camp is shown in this undated photo. Notice that the buildings are constructed of logs, not lumber. In the background is a load of logs coming in from the woods. Often in the winter the roads were purposely coated with water so that when the water froze the wagon’s sleigh runners could glide on the ice, making it much easier for the horses or oxen to pull a heavy load. Posing up on the load, look for the man with a white apron. He is probably the camp cook, a very important man in the logging camps. He perhaps just stepped out of his kitchen (see the smoke coming out of the chimney in the building right by him) to get his picture taken. A moment frozen in time on a cold day many years ago. PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The forests that once upon a time swept across Michigan, northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota were home to the First Nations people who lived among the trees and along the lakes and rivers. There they built communities, raised families, harvested mahnomen (wild rice), grew vegetables, and caught fish and mammals. But their lives would never be the same once their home lands were completely disrupted when the lumber companies arrived. We need to remember that as a new world was built it was built at the expense of those who were here first.

Lumbering was the first major industry in Minnesota. The felling of the forests created many jobs while at the same time changing how the landscape looked. Wood from these northern regions was in great demand in America because even before the Civil War years many of the forests in the eastern states had already fallen to the lumberjacks.

So the lumber companies began to move into the Great Lakes region. Some of these companies were just a couple of men with saws and sleighs. Others were large companies that employed many. The stories of these loggers of the past still fascinate.

Most of the work of cutting down the trees was done in the winter months when the swamps of these northern lands froze over and the insects weren’t around to annoy men and beasts – the horses and oxen who worked with the men. But other work, such as floating the logs down river to railroad landings or to sawmills, was done in the spring and summer.

Timber cruisers, the men who would investigate woodlots and report back to the owners of the lumber companies to tell them if there were trees worth harvesting, would often go out in all seasons. Decisions then needed to be made about where lumber camps would be established.

Logging companies and their camps are the topic for today and next Sunday’s Years of Yore page.

The following is part of an article taken from a collection of carefully researched essays originally printed in the 1970s by the Minnesota Timber Producers’ Association. The author, J.C. Ryan, grew up near Bemidji in the first decades of the 20th Century. His father worked in the logging industry and the son followed. J.C. Ryan would go on to work nearly every job within the forests and sawmills. He would serve as a long-time president of the State Forestry Employees Association and was active in the Society of American Foresters. His interest in the history of logging and the men who worked in this industry led him to being active in the St. Louis County Historical Society. The articles he researched and wrote were widely published.

---

The questions most often asked of forest rangers today go about like this: “What company logged in this area?” Or “Who ran that old camp by such and such trail or creek?” Or “How many years ago was the virgin timber cut in this area?”

Today there are many people out in our forests each weekend in search of artifacts of the old logging days and asking for information on locations of old logging camp sites – and they think that the rangers know where all the old camps were located. And while rangers who have been in a district a number of years do get to know where many of the old camps were, every trip a ranger makes into a 40-acre tract he has not been before is liable to show up evidence of some sort of a logging operation having been there.

While snuff jars seem to be the most desired of all logging artifacts, these searchers find old bottles from liniment, vegetable compound, extract, Hinkley bone liniment and whiskey as well as all types of metal objects that were used around a camp. All the old camp clearings and sites that they have found have been pretty well dug up, and many very interesting objects of the old logging days have been turned up. It is a very appealing hobby and one that has brought about considerable interest in the history of those old logging days.

This brings us back to the first question: “What company logged here – and when?”

From the time the first logs were cut along the Rum River in 1837 to the taking out of the last log drive on the Littlefork in 1937, the 100-year period brought about camps to house men in every part of the timbered area of the state. Just how many there were would be is only a guess, but the number would run in the thousands.

As a rule, logging companies would walk men up to a mile and a half to work, and most loggers tried to keep the distance from the camp to work within one mile. When the distance became greater, a new camp would be built. When you apply this rule to the vast area of the state that was logged off, you can readily see that there has to be a great number of camps. However, in later years when transportation became better and men were transported to work by railroad in some cases, the camps were a little farther apart.

In the early days, camps were situated along rivers and on lake shores in most cases – for easier transportation of supplies by water, for a water supply for horses and cattle, and because in many cases the logs were landed along the shorelines. When camps were located inland, they often were on a small creek where, again, a water supply would be available.

Some camps remained in the same location for a number of years or until the logging company had completed cutting all of its holdings in a given area. Sometimes several companies would use the same camp location. There was one case where the Cloquet Tie and Post Company built a camp and logged ties in 1916, and in 1922 the Northern Lumber Company built a large camp on the same site and logged the pine. Then, in 1926, the John Kusinerik Company built a camp on the same site and cut Duluth and Iron Range Railroad timber in the general area.

There are many cases where two different companies had camps on the same site. This was very common where one company cut logs and another cut the ties, cedar and pulpwood. For example, the American Cedar Company cut cedar the year after the Crookston Lumber Company cut the logs. The Cloquet Tie and Post Company followed operations of the Cloquet and Northern Lumber Company. And National Pole followed the International Lumber Company. Many other cutters of ties and cedar followed the logging companies by a year or so.

Different ownerships of timber stands in the same general area also might bring a second camp to a site – the second company taking advantage of some of the improvements, such as a water well and roads, that had been made by the first.

Camps built along rivers probably were used as log driving camps for many springs, being occupied for only a month or so while the drive was in progress.

Early camps built of logs were never torn down and usually stood for a number of years if not destroyed by fire. Many of them were victims, however, of early forest fires. In later years when camps were made of lumber, they were torn down and the lumber was used to build new camps. And some lumber probably was used in several camps before being discarded. Even when camps were torn down, a small building usually was left intact to mark the site.

Evidence of these camps is found all over the forested area of the state. Camps that stood for a year or more are usually surrounded by a grassy area and the bottoms of the buildings are easily found and identified by their dimensions – with the kitchen having the root cellar attached. Buildings were all banked with earth, and the trenches where the banking was dug along the sides of the buildings are often the most evident signs that a camp was there.

These grassy areas of a camp site remain for many years, although there were many camps used only during the winter months that soon grew in with brush and trees. We find trees up to 100 years old growing in the middle of buildings. This type of camp is usually found only by cruisers or rangers or in the re-logging of the second crop of timber. While planting trees with a tree planter, we have turned up evidence of old camps that we did not know existed. It is the camp sites along the rivers, tote roads and railroads that are discovered most often and better known.

We are often asked: Where was Camp 3? Or where was Camp 6? In fact, there were many a Camp 3 and a Camp 6. Every logging company had several of them. The system was to number the camps annually, and a company might have five camps numbered 1 to 5 each year. In later years, however, many of the larger companies numbered their camps consecutively and had numbers running well up in the hundreds.

---

To be continued next Sunday here on the Years of Yore page.