Deputies: Men ditched stolen guns during chase

 4 days ago
A Nash County sheriff’s deputy shows a round in the chamber after recovering a Glock pistol allegedly tossed out of a car during a Friday chase.

BAILEY — Sheriff’s deputies say two men ditched stolen guns in a southern Nash County neighborhood after speeding away from a Friday traffic stop.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Marius Tyree Clark of 5952 Sandy Run, Knightdale, and 19-year-old Bernard Dee Moore of 662 Landing View Drive, Wendell, after a brief pursuit, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy B. Burden stopped the men in a gray passenger car while the sheriff’s patrol and special operations divisions conducted a saturation patrol on U.S. 264 near Bailey. The sheriff’s office says the car’s registration was expired.

As Burden approached the stopped car, “the driver fled in the vehicle into oncoming lanes of traffic up the on-ramp, putting the motoring public in danger,” a Friday news release states.

Deputies chased the car to Peele Road in Bailey, where the pursuit ended and the driver, Clark, and passenger, Moore, were taken into custody without incident.

The men “attempted to discard multiple stolen firearms in a residential area” while fleeing, the sheriff’s office said.

An evidence photo shows at least one of the guns deputies recovered, a Glock pistol, was loaded and had a chambered round.

Clark faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count each of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked and driving the wrong way on a one-way road. He was booked into the Nash County Detention Center in Nashville under a $25,000 secured bond.

Moore is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count each of possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana. He was jailed in Nash County on a $75,000 secured bond.

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

