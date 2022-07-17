ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New College of Florida's 43rd Clambake set for Nov. 3

New College of Florida will celebrate the 43rd anniversary of its annual Clambake fundraising event hosted by the New College Foundation on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Thursday night event will take place on New College's bayfront campus next to College Hall, 351 College Drive in Sarasota. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event chairs are Erin Christy, Doug Christy, and Charlene Heiser Wolff.

“Scholarships are essential to attracting outstanding students from around the region, nation, and world and providing them with a truly exceptional liberal arts education,” Heiser Wolff said on behalf of her co-chairs. “While New College is public, state funding covers only a portion of the cost of maintaining our status as a national leader in education. The scholarship program closes the gap.”

Tickets start at $275, and sponsorships are available. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, visit ncf.edu/clambake or call 941-487-4800 or email foundation@ncf.edu.

The New College Foundation provides more than $2 million for student scholarships, faculty and student research, academic excellence, and campus enhancements. Last year the Clambake raised more than $530,000 – the most raised in the event’s history.

“Clambake has been a very successful way to help empower this life-changing effort,” Heiser Wolff said. “Guests can invest in the future of New College, while hearing from our exceptional students and faculty and enjoying New England fare catered by Michaels On East, entertainment, cocktails and a breathtaking sunset.”

The Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. For more information, visit ncf.edu/alumni/annual-clambake.

Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida prepares intellectually curious students for lives of great achievement by providing a highly individualized education that integrates academic rigor with career-building experiences. New College offers 45 majors in liberal arts and sciences, a master’s degree program in applied data science, and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills. Visit ncf.edu.

