ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Salford Quays: Boy dies after swimming with friends

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a teenage boy who died after swimming with friends has been recovered from Salford Quays, police have said. Officers said the 16-year-old victim "was seen struggling in the water" at about 18:15 BST on Saturday. Greater Manchester...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Salford Quays#Open Water#Manchester#Accident#Bst#Greater Manchester Police#Greater Manchester Fire
BBC

Redcar: Three men and child rescued on hottest day of year

Three men and a child have been rescued by the RNLI in Redcar after the boy's dinghy blew 1,000ft (300m) out to sea. The lifeboat was called at 13:30 BST on Tuesday after the inflatable got caught in a gust of wind off Majuba Road. Three passers-by had set off...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Homeless mother moved hotels five times in six weeks by council

A mother of two children placed in emergency accommodation has criticised Bristol City Council for moving her between hotels five times. Amanda Wall was evicted from her flat six weeks ago. "I can't explain how frustrating and demoralising it is. My dignity is through the floor with people knowing you're...
HOMELESS
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block in Leeds

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block flat in Leeds. Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July. The boy was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.“The one-year-old boy was taken...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Wakefield: Teenage cyclist Lewis Smith dies after crash

A teenage cyclist has died following a crash with a stationary car near Pontefract. Lewis Smith, 17, from Wakefield, died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the accident on 13 July, West Yorkshire Police said. The force said he was involved in a crash with a red Fiat 500...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia

Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy