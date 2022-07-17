ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

National Ice Cream Day

 4 days ago
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Its National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 17th. The history of ice cream goes as far...

www.obawebsite.com

thisisalabama.org

Why Daphne is a food destination

Directly across Mobile Bay from downtown Mobile, Daphne is situated along the Eastern Shore between Spanish Fort and Fairhope. Known as the Jubilee City because of a phenomenon that occurs in Mobile Bay every so often – in which fish and crabs hurl themselves out of the water and onto the beaches – Daphne naturally has many seafood restaurants to showcase all that bounty. The city’s Italian heritage is also reflected not only in the street names but also in its cuisine.
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

First Orange Beach Sea Turtle Nest Hatches

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The first Orange Beach Sea Turtle nest hatched last night around 11:30pm. The hatch was called in and volunteers showed up and found the baby sea turtles wandering around the beach and in the dunes. With the help of other beach goers they rounded the babies up and helped them to the water.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENING: The Monkey Bar—coming soon to downtown Fairhope

Fairhope, you will want to check out this new outdoor bar and event space downtown. It’s a fun and exciting new location to grab a cocktail after work or enjoy an ice-cold beer with friends during the day. Keep reading to learn more about this new opening. A look...
FAIRHOPE, AL
NOLA.com

Lazy river, water slides: Indoor water park with retractable roof opens on Gulf Coast

The new Tropic Falls indoor water park at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley, Alabama, opened a few weeks ago with its lazy river, indoor arcade and six new waterslides. Indoor water park resorts are popular across the north and northeast — from Wisconsin Dells to the Poconos in Pennsylvania to historic Williamsburg, Virginia — to let families enjoy splashing and swimming all times of the year and whatever the weather.
FOLEY, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama Food & Drinks
Orange Beach, AL
gulfshores.com

5 Delicious Beach Lunches Under $15

Ginny Lane’s, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach, is known for its fresh, coastal cuisine. A customer favorite, shrimp scampi pasta costs just $14 when ordered from the lunch menu. Feast on sautéed Gulf shrimp in a white wine, butter and garlic sauce with asparagus and tomatoes over linguini.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience in Beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama

My family loves going to coastal Alabama and enjoying the beautiful Orange Beach and Gulf Shores regions. Besides picture-perfect beaches, loads of family-friendly activities, and high rises filled with beach-themed condos, the food scene is exceptional. After quite a few visits over the years, here are my 10 favorite restaurants to experience in Orange Beach, Alabama. Word to the wise: reservations and stretchy pants are suggested. Here is what pleases my palate, in no particular order.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

24th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Dust off your boots and get ready to Rodeo! The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s 24th Annual Rodeo returns to the City of Foley Horse Arena August 4th through 6th. Come watch some of the nation’s top cowgirls and cowboys compete – bring all the family and friends for a fun-packed weekend! Tickets include a free Kid’s Zone at 6pm with the Rodeo action at 8pm nightly. A big-time rodeo, with a small town feeling with a concessions, merchandise and new to our Rodeo this year is a mechanical bull! A great time for a great cause with all proceeds benefiting student Peer Helper Programs across Baldwin County! Visit peerhelpers.org for more information.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

“Mobile Cares Back To School Celebration” at Harvest Church

“Mobile Cares Back To School Celebration” is back at Harvest Church. Event organizers said, “Last year we blessed 300 children and their families. But when our supplies ran out there were so many families we had to turn away, that we were determined to raise the bar for this year.”
MOBILE, AL
Marco Polo
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay boy cleaning up gravesites at local cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - He’s only 12-years-old, but he’s already taking on a major task. Levi Tunstall is turning old, weathered headstones in the Grand Bay Cemetery to like-new again with a little TLC and some elbow grease. Levi said, “My goal is to make the cemetery look...
GRAND BAY, AL
thisisalabama.org

These custom knives have an Alabama connection

Old circular saws or even grandpa’s beat-up ax head find new purpose as beautiful custom knives in the hands of Mike Chatham of Bay Minette. Chatham heats and pounds the metal in his Baldwin County shop, then adds handles crafted from wood or even antlers to make knives for hunting or cooking.
BAY MINETTE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Gulf Shores makes case to deny golf cart rental business license

Applicant tells council he will comply with ordinance if approved. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores business office staff and police laid out its case to deny a license to a golf cart rental company that applied for a license in the spring and started doing rentals in areas not designated for golf cart use before the license was issued.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Big demand for church’s monthly food giveaway in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A long line of cars -- outside downtown’s Ben May Library Saturday morning -- as New Birth Community Church held its monthly ministry outreach -- distributing food from Feeding the Gulf Coast. The drive-thru event handing out essentials like meat, milk, vegetables, and other food...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile lawn care businesses feeling pinch from inflation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The effects of inflation are affecting more and more people, including those who make their living in lawn care. A landscaper News 5 spoke with says he’s paying way more for equipment, supplies and chemicals. Payton Nicholson works at SiteOne Landscape Supply. He said...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Construction supply shortages cause delays for CoastAL project

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The CoastAL entertainment complex that’s been in the works for over a year now, is not quite ready yet. Instead of bars, restaurants and retail shops, a halted construction site stands in the lot. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes explains how construction supply shortages are halting progress. “ What you […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

First female fighter pilot to join Blue Angels in 2023 season

Two new pilots selected after weeklong interviews during the Pensacola Beach show. NAS Pensacola, Fla. – (OBA) – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected six new officers to join the team for the 2023 air show season including the first female pilot to join the F-18 Super Hornet squadron.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

