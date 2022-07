Two former clerks of the Riverside County Superior Court were indicted by a criminal grand jury for conspiring to commit the crime of violation of a court order. Angela Franz, 46, and Michelle Valdez, both of Thousand Palms, were indicted on April 14, 2022. Franz and Valdez were arrested and booked into jail after the indictment. The post Former Riverside County Superior Court clerks indicted for violating court order appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO