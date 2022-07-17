ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England v India, third ODI: Bairstow and Root out for ducks in same over

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohammed Siraj bowls both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for ducks in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wafcon 2022: Nigeria boycott over bonuses 'embarrassing' - Rachael Ayegba

It is "embarrassing" to see Nigeria's women's team stage a boycott over the non-payment of both bonuses and allowances once again says former international Rachael Ayegba. On Wednesday, the Super Falcons squad refused to leave their hotel rooms to train ahead of Friday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third-place play-off against Zambia.
SPORTS
BBC

Snakebites becoming more common in the UK

A rise in exotic pet ownership means snakebite injuries are becoming more common in the UK, doctors are warning. In the last 11 years medics have seen and treated 300 victims. Some 72 of the patients were teenagers or children - 13 were under the age of five. Most of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Mohammed Siraj

Comments / 0

Community Policy