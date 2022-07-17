ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Hendel: Wedding anniversaries, family reunions bring loved ones together in Toledo

By Mary Alice Powell
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeMmr_0gic5LNM00

PARTIES have been cropping up all over.

A BARBECUE celebrated Dr. Lance and Dee Talmage's 60th wedding anniversary on July 9.

Their children, Tammy, Tenley, and Lance Jr., hosted the poolside party with a tiki bar and food truck at Tammy’s home in Centennial Farms in Sylvania. Family and friends, including many community movers and shakers, stopped by.

A REYNOLDS family reunion was a weekend affair starting on July 8. Feama Reynolds Williams hosted and organized the event.

Her great-great-grandparents Isom and Margaret Reynolds married on Dec. 25, 1865, in Union Springs, Ala. The new Mrs. Reynolds was Cherokee from North Carolina, and Mr. Reynolds was a sharecropper who couldn't read or write from Alabama. They got by on very little to feed their family, which grew to include 14 children, and learned that responsibility, work ethics, morals, values, and manners are the keys to success, according to Ms. Williams.

Wouldn't that couple be proud to see the family today, all educated and successful, living in nice homes and with good careers? "From poor to affluent," as Ms. Williams said.

The reunion weekend began with a welcome reception and banquet at the Holiday Inn Express in Perrysburg, where the family recognized their oldest member, Lovie Kiser, 91, who lives in Cincinnati.

Then there was a picnic at the Maumee Rotary Pavilion in Side Cut Metropark in Maumee. City Barbecue catered the tasty picnic: beef brisket, ribs, pulled chicken and pork, sliders, beef hot dogs, salads, peach cobbler, watermelon, roasted corn, green beans, baked beans, and beverages. The family had time to mingle, and there was also face painting and bubbles for the children, plus games like cards and dominoes. Everyone joined when the DJ started the line dancing, all of them proudly sporting their family T-shirts.

The family also visited the waterfront in downtown Toledo and the Toledo Museum of Art, and was very impressed, commenting that this was the best reunion yet.

It was a big deal for Ms. Williams to host the biennial reunion, the family’s first in Toledo. They started gathering for reunions in 1980. Ms. Williams said her family came to Toledo from Montgomery, Ala., in 1966, when she was 4 years old. One sister, Andrea Reynolds Shabazz, also lives in Toledo, and their other siblings are in Atlanta, Chicago, and Detroit.

Family members came from all over the country, including New York, California, Atlanta, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Dallas; Dayton, Hamilton, and Middletown in Ohio; Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Bloomfield Hill in Michigan, and Montgomery and Huntsville in Alabama.

FISHING season is in full bloom, including fly fishing. The North Branch Boys Fly Fishing Club, started in 1980, held its annual fund-raising banquet just before the fly season started, after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The North Branch Boys, an affiliate club of Fly Fishers International, meets monthly from September to April to learn and share ideas about fly fishing techniques, water resource protection and enhancement, fly tying, and interesting places to fish. But now, members are off and flying for May, June, July, and August.

The event drew 111 members and a few guests to The Premier Banquet Hall, thanks to volunteer extraordinaire George Fell, a past president and co-founder. He encouraged members to attend the event, which included a silent auction of fishing gadgets. There was also a raffle for flies that were hand tied by members.

Nick Hetzer is also a co-founder of the club, which is named after the North Branch Au Sable River in Michigan. Even though the name indicates that the club is a men's group, there are many female members including Judy Helms, Jan Shearer, and Kristie Procaccini.

Outgoing president Don Leary thanked everyone, including his wife Becky Fuhrman, for her behind-the-scenes assistance; Brian Kotula, in charge of outings even though he doesn't fish; Mario Procaccini, treasurer; Mike Calabrese, a past president, and Keith Burwell, a past treasurer.

Incoming president Gary “Murph” Murphy presented Mr. Leary with a plaque and a new English-made Ross fly fishing reel from the club, recognizing his outstanding service.

Featured speaker Jen Ripple, the owner and editor-in-chief of DUN magazine, an international publication for women's fly fishing, shared a history lesson on fly fishing — "the only story you won't see in your local fly fishing shop." The talk on women in the fly fishing community, which dates back to the 15th century, was a delight after being canceled several times due to the pandemic.

Mr. Ripple, also a board member of Fly Fishers International and the American Fly Fishing Trade Association, cut her teeth chasing smallmouth bass in the waters of the Huron River near Ann Arbor when she was 38.

Among the famous female anglers are Joan Salvato Wulff, a fly fisher, author, and educator, known as the "First Lady of Fly Fishing."

The $10,000 net raised was donated to conservation efforts in northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.

BILL and Deanna Kline, co-owners of the Blarney Irish Pub, hosted a family-friendly party on July 2, in the presidential suite and rooftop of the new Downtown Toledo Hilton Garden Inn. Snacks from Focaccia’s and cocktails were served. The kids played, while their parents engaged in conversation. The fun was topped off with the downtown fireworks display over the Maumee River.

SUNDAY is National Ice Cream Day. What's your preference? Is there anyone who doesn't like the cool and refreshing concoction? If so, let me know. According to the Ice Cream Index by market research Top Data, the most popular flavor is chocolate followed by rocky road and neapolitan. Personally, I like vanilla or Michigan cherry.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

#Wedding#Family Reunions
Toledo, OH
