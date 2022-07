Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1.0 Call to Order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Pledge of Allegiance 4.0 New Business4.1 Discussion regarding the West Salem Parking Lot Project with possible action5.0 Adjournment... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:15. Illinois U.S. Rep Mary E. Miller: "Wow, House...

EDWARDS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO