How did Kolten Tabbert from Effingham place in Boys' 16 USTA standings in the week ending July 9?

Decatur tennis player Riley Renfro won 41 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They finished June ranked 24,952nd, falling from 21,956th from the beginning of the month.
Olney tennis player Rex Hallam won 42 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 9. Their 42 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 24,066th...
Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
Birth Place: Hillsboro, Illinois, U. S. College: Eastern Illinois University, Lincoln College, Southwestern Illinois University. Wife/Spouse Name: Audra Moore Hughes (m. 2004) Matt Hughes is a renowned American mixed martial artist as well as a popular TV personality. He is regarded as one of the best fighters in MMA ever. He has won several championships, including the popular Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has played 54 martial arts matches, out of which he won in 45 of them. He has mastered the pound for pound and welterweight championships like no other and is considered one of the best in both of them.
Greenup, Illinois is in the southeastern part of the state. That's important to remember since there's a video from there showing a man who thinks he's petting a stray that's really a coyote. As soon as I saw this shared on Rumble today, I thought the man was just playing...
A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
The City of Effingham has announced the following:. The Evergreen Avenue Railroad Crossing at Route 45 and Evergreen is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Rickelman Avenue and Virginia Avenue Railroad Crossings are next on the list for improvements.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Last month, a Decatur teacher and coach woke up from a five-week coma. Now, her family says she’s finally getting back on her feet. 24-year-old Amber Johnson’s family said in a Facebook post it’s her “competitive runner’s mindset” that has helped her come this far, and will push her as she […]
An early Sunday morning fire destroyed the large Mid-West RBR Ag Services building just west of Iuka on US 50. Iuka Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says they initially received a fire alarm and a minute later a passerby had seen the building on fire. “By the time we got here,...
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One of the Central A&M who was injured in a car crash last Tuesday, July 12 on U.S. 51 in Christian County was told on Sunday that he was doing well enough that he would be released from the hospital, according to the Central A&M High School principal.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Police said three cars in Effingham County crashed Sunday morning because of rainy weather. According to an Illinois State Police investigation, one car lost control near on Interstate 57 in Effingham from heavy rain and hit a vehicle. Due to the accident, that first car then slid into a freight truck.
DECATUR — As community discussion continues about the potential new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, newly released documents show that Decatur Public Schools leaders are also exploring relocating staff currently housed in the Keil Administration Building. The documents, released through a Freedom of Information Act request, show that district...
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they want you to be on the lookout for a man. In a Facebook post, officers said Kristopher M. Grider is wanted out of Macon County for armed violence. If you know Grider’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
A recent comment to this article makes a great point needing to be addressed, and this article is the perfect place to do it. “Let’s get this over with. Do the things that will fix this and move on for sake.”. While we agree with moving on, wrongdoing will...
While we thought the disinformation being pushed by a select few residents of Shelby County would subside now that the primary election is over, turns out we were wrong. Jake Cole spoke during public comment and made some statements that cannot be left unchecked. While we encourage people to speak up and ask questions of the board, we encourage people to speak to facts rather than disinformation. It was clear that Cole had no clue about several things he stated, including fabricating a claim about our organization that is patently false.
Republican State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made a stop on Monday at the Fayette County Fair and talked on several topics around his run for Illinois Governor. Negative campagning, especially when it comes to the commercials that run in a campaign, has become the norm. But, Senator Bailey says he works to stay away from that.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout central Illinois. Decatur Police found multiple catalytic converters as well as power tools in the suspect’s car two times in July. The suspect is currently in custody at Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000. Officers said […]
