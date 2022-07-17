ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

How did Kolten Tabbert from Effingham place in Boys' 16 USTA standings in the week ending July 9?

By East Central Reporter
spotonillinois.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValue in Financials stocks rose 3.5 percent on July 15...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Riley Renfro ranks 24,952nd in Boys' 16 singles bracket by June

Decatur tennis player Riley Renfro won 41 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They finished June ranked 24,952nd, falling from 21,956th from the beginning of the month. Their 41 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
DECATUR, IL
spotonillinois.com

How did Aidan Weidner from Olney play in Boys' 18 bracket in June?

Olney tennis player Rex Hallam won 42 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 9. Their 42 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 24,066th...
OLNEY, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Sunflower Fields in Illinois to Visit This Summer

Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
MAPLE PARK, IL
Maryland Daily Record

Matt Hughes Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Hillsboro, Illinois, U. S. College: Eastern Illinois University, Lincoln College, Southwestern Illinois University. Wife/Spouse Name: Audra Moore Hughes (m. 2004) Matt Hughes is a renowned American mixed martial artist as well as a popular TV personality. He is regarded as one of the best fighters in MMA ever. He has won several championships, including the popular Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has played 54 martial arts matches, out of which he won in 45 of them. He has mastered the pound for pound and welterweight championships like no other and is considered one of the best in both of them.
HILLSBORO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
Effingham, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Sports
Effingham, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
97ZOK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Railroad Closure

The City of Effingham has announced the following:. The Evergreen Avenue Railroad Crossing at Route 45 and Evergreen is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Rickelman Avenue and Virginia Avenue Railroad Crossings are next on the list for improvements.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur teacher re-learning how to walk after crash

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Last month, a Decatur teacher and coach woke up from a five-week coma. Now, her family says she’s finally getting back on her feet. 24-year-old Amber Johnson’s family said in a Facebook post it’s her “competitive runner’s mindset” that has helped her come this far, and will push her as she […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Usta#Junior Tennis#Rose
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire destroys Mid-West RBR Ag Services in Iuka

An early Sunday morning fire destroyed the large Mid-West RBR Ag Services building just west of Iuka on US 50. Iuka Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says they initially received a fire alarm and a minute later a passerby had seen the building on fire. “By the time we got here,...
IUKA, IL
foxillinois.com

Central A&M student improving following car crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One of the Central A&M who was injured in a car crash last Tuesday, July 12 on U.S. 51 in Christian County was told on Sunday that he was doing well enough that he would be released from the hospital, according to the Central A&M High School principal.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Multi-car crash in Effingham County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Police said three cars in Effingham County crashed Sunday morning because of rainy weather. According to an Illinois State Police investigation, one car lost control near on Interstate 57 in Effingham from heavy rain and hit a vehicle. Due to the accident, that first car then slid into a freight truck.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Emails, texts reveal new details of Decatur Public Schools moves

DECATUR — As community discussion continues about the potential new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, newly released documents show that Decatur Public Schools leaders are also exploring relocating staff currently housed in the Keil Administration Building. The documents, released through a Freedom of Information Act request, show that district...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Decatur Police search for wanted man

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they want you to be on the lookout for a man. In a Facebook post, officers said Kristopher M. Grider is wanted out of Macon County for armed violence. If you know Grider’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
DECATUR, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Disinformation Continues During Public Comment

While we thought the disinformation being pushed by a select few residents of Shelby County would subside now that the primary election is over, turns out we were wrong. Jake Cole spoke during public comment and made some statements that cannot be left unchecked. While we encourage people to speak up and ask questions of the board, we encourage people to speak to facts rather than disinformation. It was clear that Cole had no clue about several things he stated, including fabricating a claim about our organization that is patently false.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bailey says he works to stay away from negative campaigning

Republican State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made a stop on Monday at the Fayette County Fair and talked on several topics around his run for Illinois Governor. Negative campagning, especially when it comes to the commercials that run in a campaign, has become the norm. But, Senator Bailey says he works to stay away from that.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police arrest catalytic converter suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout central Illinois.  Decatur Police found multiple catalytic converters as well as power tools in the suspect’s car two times in July. The suspect is currently in custody at Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000. Officers said […]
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy