ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "While working the Sheriffs Chicago Initiative in @ChicagoCAPS15, our Police Street Crimes Suppression..."

spotonillinois.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValue in Industrials stocks fell 1.5 percent on July 14 from...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

Erroneous Reports of Shots Fired At Teen Pool Party at Bolingbrook park District

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District. On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Dekalb Citizen Police Review Board met July 14

Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Roll Call B. Approval of the Agenda C. Approval of the Minutes 1. June 9, 2022 D. Public Participation E. Executive Session: 1. The consideration of performance and/or discipline of employees... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 17:16.
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stock#Week Ending#The Boys#Law Enforcement#Industrials
fox32chicago.com

Feds secure lengthy prison sentence, indictment against Chicago carjackers

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors recently secured a lengthy prison sentence for one Chicago carjacker who seriously injured a bicyclist while fleeing at high speeds, as well as a separate indictment against another man accused of stealing an SUV on Michigan Avenue. "The news cycle in Chicago is dominated by violence,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12-year-old suspect in Homewood Acres firehouse vandalism won't give up accomplice

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- While one juvenile suspect in the vandalism of a volunteer firehouse near south suburban Homewood has been arrested, he is refusing to give up his accomplice. We told you back in late May about the vandalism at the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres. The firehouse left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. Security video showed what was first believed to be four vandals, but later turned out to be only two, destroying firehouse....
HOMEWOOD, IL
WBBM News Radio

13-year-old boy charged with carjacking food delivery driver while her kids were in the car: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for assaulting a woman and stealing her car. According to Chicago police, a woman working for a food delivery service, with her two kids, ages 4 and 7 in the car, was making a delivery on the 600 block of North Christiana at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the 13-year-old jumped in the car. There was a confrontation and police said the boy hit the woman and took off in her car.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Man Threatens Mayor

A 78-year-old Crest Hill man arrested for making threats against a public official. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman on WJOL this morning saying that Richard Walkey was arrested on Monday of this week. Soliman would not comment on the case as it’s an open investigation but did say this latest threat crossed the line.
CREST HILL, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

(The Center Square) – A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley Police issue three public alerts in three days

Three public alerts have been issued by the Hinckley Police Department in as many days. At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, there was an attempted child abduction near Route 30 and Walnut Street involving two girls. A driver pulled his car over, asking them if they wanted to get in his car for ice cream.
HINCKLEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Contractor wants action after Berwyn city employee admitted to yelling racial slurs at him on the job

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A City of Berwyn employee is now under investigation after police said she admitted to yelling racial slurs at a man while on the job – and while driving a city vehicle. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, that man is calling for justice. The striking tale is spelled out in a police report – all of the events having happened just a block away from City Hall. The city employee is also a Berwyn South School District board member. And the man whom she yelled at spoke with us because he worries...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy