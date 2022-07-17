Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "While working the Sheriffs Chicago Initiative in @ChicagoCAPS15, our Police Street Crimes Suppression..."

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District. On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Roll Call B. Approval of the Agenda C. Approval of the Minutes 1. June 9, 2022 D. Public Participation E. Executive Session: 1. The consideration of performance and/or discipline of employees...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. - A former Illinois coroner pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he used his position to steal money from taxpayers and indigent individuals from Winnebago County, officials said. William Hintz, 52, pleaded guilty to the theft of government property greater than $10,000 and less than $100,000 and...
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A man who was previously convicted of a kidnapping and murder in Chicago has been sentenced to nearly six years for illegally possessing a loaded handgun, officials announced Wednesday. Darnell Luckett, 51, of Berwyn, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of...
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors recently secured a lengthy prison sentence for one Chicago carjacker who seriously injured a bicyclist while fleeing at high speeds, as well as a separate indictment against another man accused of stealing an SUV on Michigan Avenue. "The news cycle in Chicago is dominated by violence,"...
HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- While one juvenile suspect in the vandalism of a volunteer firehouse near south suburban Homewood has been arrested, he is refusing to give up his accomplice. We told you back in late May about the vandalism at the firehouse at 3860 183rd St. in the unincorporated community of Homewood Acres. The firehouse left looking like a tornado had ripped through it. Every single one of the 11 rooms in the firehouse was a disaster area. Security video showed what was first believed to be four vandals, but later turned out to be only two, destroying firehouse....
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for assaulting a woman and stealing her car. According to Chicago police, a woman working for a food delivery service, with her two kids, ages 4 and 7 in the car, was making a delivery on the 600 block of North Christiana at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the 13-year-old jumped in the car. There was a confrontation and police said the boy hit the woman and took off in her car.
A 78-year-old Crest Hill man arrested for making threats against a public official. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman on WJOL this morning saying that Richard Walkey was arrested on Monday of this week. Soliman would not comment on the case as it’s an open investigation but did say this latest threat crossed the line.
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in Cook and Lake counties are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways over the weekend. Flyers in weighted plastic bags were found in Palatine Township, Schaumburg and Long Grove neighborhoods. SEE ALSO | Glenview residents say many have receive anti-Semitic flyers featuring...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
(The Center Square) – A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to...
CHICAGO — Three suicides in three weeks. Some are calling it a crisis among officers in the Chicago Police Department made worse by low morale and depleted ranks. Nora Flisk, the widow of an officer killed in the line of duty more than a decade ago, has a message amid the recent police officer suicides […]
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Video surrounding the death of Eric Lurry while handcuffed in the back of a Joliet police officer was revealed two years ago by a whistleblower – who also happened to be a Joliet police sergeant in charge of training. Sgt. Javier Esqueda first blew...
Three public alerts have been issued by the Hinckley Police Department in as many days. At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, there was an attempted child abduction near Route 30 and Walnut Street involving two girls. A driver pulled his car over, asking them if they wanted to get in his car for ice cream.
Sometimes you might have the best intentions in your mind, but things don't work out as planned. Take Nicole Matthews as an example, this Illinois lady had the best intentions with what she did to her hair. Yes, I said what she did to her hair... Nicole is supporting a...
CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A City of Berwyn employee is now under investigation after police said she admitted to yelling racial slurs at a man while on the job – and while driving a city vehicle. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, that man is calling for justice. The striking tale is spelled out in a police report – all of the events having happened just a block away from City Hall. The city employee is also a Berwyn South School District board member. And the man whom she yelled at spoke with us because he worries...
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
