Chicago, IL

Red, White, and Blue at the Chicago History Museum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article's no place in Chicago more appropriate to spend the 4th...

Rodolfo 'Rudy' Lozano digital exhibit available online

Community activist Rodolfo "Rudy" Lozano, who attended University of Illinois Chicago in the 1970s and was instrumental in the election of Mayor Harold Washington before being assassinated, is the subject of a new digital exhibit at the Richard J. Daley Library on the UIC campus.
City Council selects one city manager finalist, plans to host forum July 27

After 14 months of searching and about $95,000 spent on search firms, City Council is presenting Evanston with a single candidate for the next city manager. The city announced Wednesday that Carol Mitten, the city administrator for Urbana, will oversee Evanston's day-to-day government
City of Dekalb Citizen Police Review Board met July 14

Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Roll Call B. Approval of the Agenda C. Approval of the Minutes 1. June 9, 2022 D. Public Participation E. Executive Session: 1. The consideration of performance and/or discipline of employees
Chicago homes sell faster, prices rise as inventory shrinks

Chicago homes sold more briskly and prices rose last month, defying rising mortgage rates and recession worries, as inventory shrank. Homes in the Chicago metropolitan area stayed on the market for 19 days, compared with 22 days in June
Central Loop takes another hit as Old Navy say it's leaving

Another big-name retailer is leaving the Loop. Old Navy said it will close its 32,000-square-foot store at the corner of State and Randolph streets, Crain's reported. The brand decided not to renew
Medtech company moves to Naperville, expands office footprint

Medical technology company Endotronix is coming to Naperville. The company, which makes tech used by heart failure patients, said it would move from its current headquarters in Lisle, to a larger space
These are the top home sales in Kane County last month

June's priciest home sales in Kane County, a Chicago collar county 50 miles west of the city, ranged from $1.2 million to $2.3 million. One of the five was in Geneva, the county seat, and the others
Thor Equities sues cannabis firm for $1M unpaid Fulton Market rent

Thor Equities is suing a cannabis company for almost $1 million in unpaid rent in Chicago's Fulton Market. MedMen hasn't paid rent at 942-944 West Fulton Street since August, a bit more than two years after leasing
CHICAGO, IL

