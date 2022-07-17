Red, White, and Blue at the Chicago History Museum

Community activist Rodolfo "Rudy" Lozano, who attended University of Illinois Chicago in the 1970s and was instrumental in the election of Mayor Harold Washington before being assassinated, is the subject of a new digital exhibit at the Richard J. Daley Library on the UIC campus.... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:44.
After 14 months of searching and about $95,000 spent on search firms, City Council is presenting Evanston with a single candidate for the next city manager. The city announced Wednesday that Carol Mitten, the city administrator for Urbana, will oversee Evanston's day-to-day government
Playmakers Laboratory Theatre did $38,134 worth of work for Chicago Public Schools in 2021, according to the Department of Procurement within Chicago Public Schools. They previously earned $24,522 from Chicago Public Schools in 2020. In total, $1,131,621,997 was awarded in 2021. In 2021,...
Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Roll Call B. Approval of the Agenda C. Approval of the Minutes 1. June 9, 2022 D. Public Participation E. Executive Session: 1. The consideration of performance and/or discipline of employees
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 9 in Park Ridge was 655 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Wayne Sokoly for a gear hanger. It was filed on Sept. 18, 2020 before being...
) Chicago homes sold more briskly and prices rose last month, defying rising mortgage rates and recession worries, as inventory shrank. Homes in the Chicago metropolitan area stayed on the market for 19 days, compared with 22 days in June...
Here are the minutes provided by the board: Denny Christensen called the meeting to order at 7:00pm Roll call Members Present: Denny Christensen, Brad Male, Jerry Olson, Ashlee Schultz, Lauren
150 North State Street in Chicago (Google Maps, Illustration by Priyanka Modi with Getty) Another big-name retailer is leaving the Loop. Old Navy said it will close its 32,000-square-foot store at the corner of State and Randolph streets, Crain's reported. The brand decided not to renew...
1415 Diehl Road in Naperville and Endotronix's Harry Rowland (JLL, Endotronix) Medical technology company Endotronix is coming to Naperville. The company, which makes tech used by heart failure patients, said it would move from its current headquarters in Lisle, to a larger space...
Aurora tennis player Hanfei He is ranked 8,177th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 9. They had 46 total points, split between 46 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles
5N142 Prairie Lakes Boulevard, 801 Meadows Road and 3202 Royal Fox Drive (Zillow) June's priciest home sales in Kane County, a Chicago collar county 50 miles west of the city, ranged from $1.2 million to $2.3 million. One of the five was in Geneva, the county seat, and the others...
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA 3. CONSENT AGENDA 4. AUDIENCE TO VISITORS 5. OLD BUSINESS 6. NEW BUSINESS A. Fire Chief B. Closed Session in accordance with...
Thor Equities' CEO Joseph J. Sitt (Getty, Thor Equities, LoopNet) Thor Equities is suing a cannabis company for almost $1 million in unpaid rent in Chicago's Fulton Market. MedMen hasn't paid rent at 942-944 West Fulton Street since August, a bit more than two years after leasing...
Spring Grove tennis player Jacob Trepanier is ranked 7,458th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 9. They had 56 total points, split between 56 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent
Algonquin tennis player Will Geske won 90 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Apr. 23. They are ranked 738th, down from 735th the week before. Their 90 points playing doubles equal 15 percent
