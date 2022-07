Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished July 19 at $82 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.6 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $81.51. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $82 USD. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. employs...

OTTAWA, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO