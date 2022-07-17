ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport Police Rescue Capsized Boaters, Respond to Boat Launch Mishap in Long Island Sound

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WESTPORT, CT – Westport marine police officers rescued two people from an overturned canoe...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Teen surfer bitten by shark off Fire Island, officials say

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A teenager is recovering after being bitten by a shark on Long Island on Wednesday.It was all calm at Kismet Beach on Fire Island at dusk, but hours earlier, police say a 16-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark just before 6 p.m.It happened about 20 yards off the coast, and police say he was able to walk out of the water on his own. He was taken to a hospital in West Islip to be treated for a 4-inch laceration on his foot. He is expected to be OK.No lifeguards were on duty at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Westport, CT
WTNH

Body found washed up on New Haven shore: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a Woodbridge man was found washed up on the New Haven shore Tuesday. According to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, a middle-aged man was found at the water’s edge of Lighthouse Point Park by the Boat Ramp just before 1 p.m. The man, who was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Motorcyclist Has Arm Amputated

2022-07-19@9:11pm–#Stratford CT–#cttraffic–A motorcyclist had his right arm amputated according to radio reports in a crash on I-95 northbound at exit 30. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Sound#Police Rescue#Capsized#Boat Launch Mishap#Ct#Veteran
CBS New York

Early morning fire rips through businesses in Nassau County

MERRICK, N.Y. -- A massive fire broke out overnight at a restaurant in Nassau County. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building on Merrick Avenue near Loines Avenue in Merrick. Investigators say the fire affected five businesses in total and nearby homes were evacuated. One firefighter was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for a minor injuries. So far, there's no word on how the fire started, but investigators say it's not suspicious. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Missing Waterbury teen and 8-month-old safely located

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter have been safely located after being reported missing in Waterbury. State police issued a silver alert for the endangered missing children on Wednesday. On Thursday, Waterbury police said both were safely located and the silver alert was canceled.
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Bicyclist Struck

2022-07-20@3:55pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a bicyclist and car colliding at Mountain Laurel and Brookside Drive. The bicyclist is alert and standing with a cut on his hand according to first radio reports.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Officials: Body washes ashore at New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body washed ashore near the boat ramp at New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park Monday, officials said. Police say they were called to Lighthouse Park around 12:41 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe the man was not in the water for long. Police identified the man...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy