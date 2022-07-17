Westport Police Rescue Capsized Boaters, Respond to Boat Launch Mishap in Long Island Sound

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A teenager is recovering after being bitten by a shark on Long Island on Wednesday.It was all calm at Kismet Beach on Fire Island at dusk, but hours earlier, police say a 16-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark just before 6 p.m.It happened about 20 yards off the coast, and police say he was able to walk out of the water on his own. He was taken to a hospital in West Islip to be treated for a 4-inch laceration on his foot. He is expected to be OK.No lifeguards were on duty at the...

19 HOURS AGO