ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallston, MD

Fire Department Says Smoke Alarm, Sprinkler Saved Baby’s Life in Fallston

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FALLSTON, MD – A working smoke alarm and sprinkler system is credited today for...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

No Injuries Reported, Vehicles Damaged In Frederick County As Driver Ignores 'Boulevard Rule'

Two cars suffered substantial damage after a driver in Maryland failed to adhere to the “Boulevard Rule” and made an illegal left turn, causing a crash. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a busy stretch of Route 355 at the intersection of New Technology Way in Maryland, where there was a reported crash during rush hour on Tuesday, July 19, officials said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallston, MD
State
Maryland State
Fallston, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Firefighters Rushed To Trauma Center After Roof Collapse Near PA Golf Course

Three firefighters were knocked down when a roof collapsed at a building fire near a golf course in central Pennsylvania, fire officials say. Multiple fire companies were called to a fire in a 30 foot by 40 foot building near Piney Apple Golf Course that was being used as a garage at 1663 Wenksville Road, Menallen Township, near Biglerville at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, according to Vigilant Hose Company Shippensburg's Fire Chief Clyde Tinner.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash

UPPER MARLBORO, MD – An Upper Marlboro teen was killed in a crash where she was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and struck a tree. 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was reported dead by police shortly after the crash on Sunday, which took place at around 5:50 pm near Kettering Drive and Kettering Place.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Fire Department#Fire Marshal#Fire Alarm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, two individuals robbed the Royal Farms store located in the 2700-block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville (21234).  The suspects stole cigarettes and then fled the scene. At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, an individual pointed a … Continue reading "Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville" The post Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crews battle 'difficult' titanium fire in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling an ongoing titanium machine fire Tuesday morning in Middle River, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Officials said titanium burns at "very high temps and is difficult to extinguish." Crews were still on the scene at 11:30 a.m. at the 1000 block of Carroll Island...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

33 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left a 33 year-old woman dead yesterday afternoon. This incident took place on the 2900 block of Knox Place in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, “At approximately 1:24 pm, members of the Seventh District...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy