Fire Department Says Smoke Alarm, Sprinkler Saved Baby’s Life in Fallston

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, two individuals robbed the Royal Farms store located in the 2700-block of Taylor Avenue in Parkville (21234). The suspects stole cigarettes and then fled the scene. At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, an individual pointed a … Continue reading "Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville" The post Rosedale driver flashes gun, causes crash; Royal Farms robbed in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.

PARKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO