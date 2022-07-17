ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Camden Man Charged for Murder of Charles Copling

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAMDEN, NJ – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man killed at N.J. market

Officials on Wednesday identified the 40-year-old man who was shot and killed inside a Camden grocery store. Police found Luis Morales shot at the Fortuna Mini Market at Louis and Kaighn avenues after officers were called to a robbery at the business around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Morales died at a local hospital a short time later.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Man, 40, shot multiple times and killed inside Camden store, officials say

CAMDEN, N.J. - Detectives in Camden are investigating a deadly shooting of a 40-year-old man. Officials with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police say officers were called to Fortuna Grocery at Louis Street and Kaighn Avenue Tuesday morning, around 11, after multiple 911 calls of a robbery.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Correctional Facility#Violent Crime#Camden County Prosecutor#Shotspotter
midjersey.news

July 20, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police report that on June 18, 2002, TPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives responded to the area of Hamilton and Hudson Streets to investigate a man wearing a body satchel in possession of a gun. Upon their arrival, they observed Henry Hutchinson, 37, matching the clothing description and wearing a cross-body satchel standing by the store. As detectives approached Hutchinson, he quickly fled on foot leading Detectives Lukas Kulis and Gianni Zappley on a foot pursuit. He was apprehended and arrested for obstructing the administration of law. A search revealed a loaded stolen Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with three rounds of hollow point ammunition, 52 decks of heroin, and $682.00 US currency that was confiscated as suspected drug proceeds.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman To Be Charged In Death Of 3-Year-Old Girl Placed In Her Care By DHS, Philadelphia DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman will be charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl placed in her care by the Department of Human Services in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this month. Police identified the victim as Hope Jones. The District Attorney’s Office will charge Kiana Casey with third-degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault of a child and other related charges. The DA’s Office says the child’s injuries are “extensive and disturbing,” according to the medical examiner. Police say officers responded to a hospital case call around 4:15 p.m. on July 12 in the 2600 block of Holbrook Street. First responders rushed the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia Police Department Makes Drug Arrest

Philadelphia Police Department arrested Shaquille Shumaker of Davis Street after he was found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana along with crack, cocaine, and a gun. This was Shumaker’s second arrest after being previously apprehended during a twenty-one-person round-up two weeks ago where he was arrested for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Long-Time Camden Store Owner Luis Morales Shot, Killed During Robbery

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time store owner in Camden was shot and killed in a brazen Tuesday morning robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killer. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Samir Morales, the victim’s sister. For the past 17 years, the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden has been Luis Morales’ second home, his livelihood. But on Tuesday, the 40-year-old was shot and killed inside the store in the 1200 block of Louis Street. “Someone took his life selfishly and it’s not fair. He has kids and I’m just lost for words honestly,” Morales said. Candles now flicker on the...
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

32-year-old Millville, NJ, Man Killed in Vineland Crash

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Millville was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. The Vineland Police Department says the accident happened on Millville-Mays Landing Road (County Route 552) near Panther Road. According to police, a vehicle, "was traveling west on Mays Landing Road, when the vehicle left the...
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Upper Darby, Police Say

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man. Abdul Rafi Muhsin is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an incident that happened in May, Upper Darby police said. Muhsin is known to frequent parts of Philadelphia, particularly the Germantown/Mount Airy/West Oak...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Seized In Delco Drug Bust: DA

Multiple ounces of fentanyl and crack cocaine were seized along with cash and other drug paraphernalia during a drug bust in Delaware County, authorities said. Tajifa Massey, 38, and Anthony Thomas, 58, were arrested Friday, July 15 after detectives served a warrant on a home on the 3300 block of Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 36, Arrested In Camden Shooting Death

A 36-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Derrick Miller was charged on Friday, July 15, with murder in the death of 37-year-old Charles Copling III of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy