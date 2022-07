WENTWORTH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a State Disaster Declaration for Wentworth in Rockingham County after a tornado struck the town earlier this year. According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 miles per hour left a damaged track almost 8 miles long. It touched down in a wooded area southwest of Sunset View Road and moved northeast, before lifting near the intersection of Crutchfield Road and U.S. Highway 29 Business. Downed trees, hail, power outages, damaged homes and damaged vehicles were all reported as a result of the storm on May 6.

