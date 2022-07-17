Rain arrives much earlier today

Sunday morning will look a little different with coastal showers moving onshore later on this morning. Temperatures will start out in the 70s and rise into the low 90s this afternoon. Showers and storms eventually move inland as the day progresses.

Expect a similar weather pattern through the middle of next week, but there won’t be as much rain. Lows will be around 80 degrees with highs in the low 90s.

We return to our typical afternoon and evening stormy pattern Thursday through next weekend with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the mid 90s.

