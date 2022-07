REXFORD, N.Y. — A new local hangout called The Flats Restaurant and Tavern is now open, serving elevated tavern fare within the Clifton Park community. The Flats opened its doors in mid-June at 675 Grooms Rd. in Clifton Park. It is located in a brand new plaza within the hamlet of Rexford, which was originally called “Rexford Flats” when it was founded in the 1800s.

