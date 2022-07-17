ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock, Logan, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Logan; Ohio; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Merrimack HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...Merrimack County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness if proper precautions are not taken.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha Critical fire weather conditions expected to develop this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Sebastian county. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South to southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...105 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Bridgewater to 11 miles northwest of Smyrna Mills, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Island Falls, Smyrna, Mount Chase, Oxbow, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Littleton, Linneus, Monticello, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Cary, Dyer Brook, Hersey and Dudley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee East central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Farragut, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 362 and 396. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 79 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton; Hampton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Almeda Intersection, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Hampton, Yemassee, Varnville, Estill, Furman, Crocketville, Lena, Grays, Hendersonville, Early Branch, Cummings, Gillisonville, McPhersonville and Almeda Intersection. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Jefferson; Lincoln; Ouachita EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum heat index values from 110 to 115 degrees expected. * WHERE...Much of southern Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Medina, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Medina; Richland; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New London to 7 miles west of Ashland to Crestline, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Galion, Ontario, Crestline, Lodi, New London, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Westfield Center, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Mifflin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, Tippah, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tippah; Tunica HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Leon, Limestone, Milam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Falls; Freestone; Henderson; Leon; Limestone; Milam; Navarro; Robertson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 and heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Hot Spring; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Maximum heat index values up to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Much of the central third of Arkansas and portions of the southwest. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with ambient temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Burleson, Houston, Trinity, Washington, Madison, Walker, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

