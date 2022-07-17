ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dark Winds Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Who Killed Anna and Hosteen?

By Diksha Sundriyal
thecinemaholic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final chapter of the first season of ‘Dark Winds’ ends with a few revelations and a lot of bloodshed. The mystery that had been developing since the first episode comes to end, as each character receives their due. One by one, the loose ends are tied, as everyone’s true intentions...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Only Murders in the Building‘ season 2 pits Charles, Oliver, and Mabel against a tough challenge as clues are hard to come by in their investigation of Bunny Folger’s death. In the fifth episode of the season, titled ‘The Tell,’ the trio pursues a lead and circles on a problematic suspect. Mabel’s romantic life gets caught up in the investigation, and Oliver learns a devastating truth about his past.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Mormons#Fbi
Variety

Showtime Limited Series ‘Fellow Travelers’ Adds Five to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Showtime limited series “Fellow Travelers” is rounding out its cast. Variety has learned exclusively that the series has cast Will Brill, Chris Bauer, Erin Neufer, Matt Visser, and Christine Horne. in recurring roles. They join previously announced series leads Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, and Allison Williams and series regulars Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, and Linus Roache. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Baby in Virgin River?

Based on the namesake novel series by American author Robyn Carr, Netflix’s ‘Virgin River‘ is about the residents of the fictional titular town in California. The story begins as nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) arrives in Virgin River after the tragic death of her husband, Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies), seeking a new start. What she finds in the paradisical town changes her life forever. She makes lifelong friends in the community and falls in love with the dashing former Marine and local bar owner, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). In season 3, Mel becomes pregnant but isn’t sure whether the father is Jack or her late husband, Mark. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

8 Best Western Shows on HBO Max Right Now

The Western genre has been one of the most popular among filmmakers and viewers. It is characterized by its untamed setting and human conflicts that deal with intense themes such as hardships, corruption, injustice, redemption, and revenge. With the recent rise in the number of streaming platforms, the fading genre has seen a resurgence with several Neo-Noir shows with Western elements hitting the viewers’ screens. HBO Max comprises one of the most diverse entertainment catalogs among a plethora of streaming services, and if you are looking for such options in the Western genre on the streaming giant, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of popular Western shows for you to binge on HBO Max!
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

CHiPs Ending, Explained: Who is the Mole?

In 2017 buddy cop comedy ‘CHiPs,’ director Dax Shepard revives the television series of the same name created by Rick Rosner. With Michael Pena and Dax Shepard taking up central roles, the narrative follows two California Highway Patrol officers, a rookie, and a supposed veteran. While the movie was made without the cooperation of the California Highway Patrol, it packs an arresting premise involving dirty cops and a drug dealing scheme. FBI agent Castillo slides into the CHP, taking the name of Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. His teammate, Jonathan “Jon” Baker, the senior rookie on the team, is supposed to help Ponch blend in. While the blending does not happen, the team uncovers the mystery and gets us a wholesome closure. If you are recounting the ending from close quarters, let us help you out. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

10 Best Survival Movies on HBO Max Right Now

It has been the fate of humankind to survive natural and artificial tragedies until this point in history. In the age of everything “post,” we remain awestruck at the miraculous tales of survival throughout history. Backed by Darwinian thought and with some spectacular special effects in the mix, the theme of survival has often occupied the minds of famous film directors. If you are looking for some movies chronicling the idea of survival, we have a few suggestions that are readily available on HBO Max.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy