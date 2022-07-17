Dark Winds Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Who Killed Anna and Hosteen?

The Western genre has been one of the most popular among filmmakers and viewers. It is characterized by its untamed setting and human conflicts that deal with intense themes such as hardships, corruption, injustice, redemption, and revenge. With the recent rise in the number of streaming platforms, the fading genre has seen a resurgence with several Neo-Noir shows with Western elements hitting the viewers’ screens. HBO Max comprises one of the most diverse entertainment catalogs among a plethora of streaming services, and if you are looking for such options in the Western genre on the streaming giant, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of popular Western shows for you to binge on HBO Max!

