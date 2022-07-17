Dark Winds Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Who Killed Anna and Hosteen?

In 2017 buddy cop comedy ‘CHiPs,’ director Dax Shepard revives the television series of the same name created by Rick Rosner. With Michael Pena and Dax Shepard taking up central roles, the narrative follows two California Highway Patrol officers, a rookie, and a supposed veteran. While the movie was made without the cooperation of the California Highway Patrol, it packs an arresting premise involving dirty cops and a drug dealing scheme. FBI agent Castillo slides into the CHP, taking the name of Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. His teammate, Jonathan “Jon” Baker, the senior rookie on the team, is supposed to help Ponch blend in. While the blending does not happen, the team uncovers the mystery and gets us a wholesome closure. If you are recounting the ending from close quarters, let us help you out. SPOILERS AHEAD.
