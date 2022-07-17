ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD investigating after 2 killed in separate shootings in southeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating two separate homicides after two deadly shootings Sunday morning in southeast Charlotte.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to East Independence Boulevard near Margaret Wallace Road for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call. When they arrived, police said they found Montereo Lamar Adams, 29, who had been shot several times. Adams was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting or if they were looking for any suspects in the case.

About two hours later, police were called for an assault with a deadly weapon call at the McAlway Manor Condominiums, on McAlway Road just off Wendover Road. Officers arrived just after 3 a.m. and found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, inside an apartment who had been shot, police said. Paramedics said Green died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bObw_0gibw6rt00
McAlway Road homicide

Detectives said they are not currently looking for any “outstanding” suspects in that case. They did not release what led up to that shooting, either.

No further information about either incident was released.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to the Independence Boulevard shooting and Detective Akers is on the McAlway Road shooting. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 killed in overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

