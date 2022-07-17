ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Draft 2022: First round order, time, TV and streaming info for Sunday

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect date for the MLB draft.

Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft begins Sunday, July 17 in Los Angeles, part of All-Star Week for the second season in a year.

The Baltimore Orioles have the first overall pick for the second time in four years, having gone 52-110 last season, tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the worst record in baseball. Baltimore "won" the tiebreaker, which went all the way back to 2019 records since the teams both went 25-35 in 2020.

Some of the top prospects in this year's draft are the children of MLB stars, including high school outfielder Druw Jones (son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw ) and high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt ).

Here's everything you need to know for this year's draft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037MlP_0gibtrw400
The 2022 Major League Baseball draft begins on Sunday. Eric Bolte, USA TODAY Sports

2022 MLB draft time, TV, streaming info

The draft begins on Sunday evening 7 p.m. ET , with the first round, second round, two competitive balance rounds and compensation picks.

MLB Network will provide complete coverage and ESPN will air the first round on television. The rest of the night's picks will stream on MLB.com

Day 2, Monday: Rounds 3-10, 2 p.m.

Day 3, Tuesday: Rounds 11-20, 2 p.m.

2022 MLB draft first round order

First round

  1. Baltimore Orioles
  2. Arizona Diamondbacks
  3. Texas Rangers
  4. Pittsburgh Pirates
  5. Washington Nationals
  6. Miami Marlins
  7. Chicago Cubs
  8. Minnesota Twins
  9. Kansas City Royals
  10. Colorado Rockies
  11. New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker )
  12. Detroit Tigers
  13. Los Angeles Angels
  14. New York Mets
  15. San Diego Padres
  16. Cleveland Guardians
  17. Philadelphia Phillies
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Oakland Athletics
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Seattle Mariners
  22. St. Louis Cardinals
  23. Toronto Blue Jays
  24. Boston Red Sox
  25. New York Yankees
  26. Chicago White Sox
  27. Milwaukee Brewers
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Tampa Bay Rays
  30. San Francisco Giants
  31. Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story)
  32. Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos)

Competitive balance round A

  • 33. Baltimore Orioles
  • 34. Arizona Diamondbacks
  • 35. Kansas City Royals
  • 36. Pittsburgh Pirates
  • 37. Cleveland Guardians
  • 38. Colorado Rockies
  • 39. San Diego Padres

The Dodgers' first pick was pushed back from No. 30 to No. 40 as a luxury tax penalty.

Top 2022 MLB draft prospects

Past No. 1 overall picks

  • 2021: Henry Davis, Pirates
  • 2020: Spencer Torkelson, Tigers
  • 2019: Adley Rutschman, Orioles
  • 2018: Casey Mize, Tigers
  • 2017: Royce Lewis, Twins
  • 2016: Mickey Moniak, Phillies
  • 2015: Dansby Swanson, Diamondbacks
  • 2014: Brady Aiken, Astros (didn't sign)
  • 2013: Mark Appel, Astros
  • 2012: Carlos Correa, Astros
  • 2011: Gerrit Cole, Pirates
  • 2010: Bryce Harper, Nationals
  • 2009: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
  • 2008: Tim Beckham, Rays
  • 2007: David Price, Rays

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB Draft 2022: First round order, time, TV and streaming info for Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Mark McGwire's Son Was Drafted: MLB World Reacts

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are longtime rivals, but the Cubs just selected the son of Cardinals legend Mark McGwire in the 2022 MLB Draft. Unlike his slugging dad, Mason McGwire is a pitcher. A right-hander out of California, he is committed to Oklahoma, this year's College World Series runner-up.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brady Aiken
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Casey Mize
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Yankees#Mlb Network#Major League Baseball#The Baltimore Orioles#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Espn#Pittsburgh Pirate
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces His Retirement

Veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement from the MLB after eight active seasons. Souza, who most recently played for the Seattle Mariners, took to Twitter to share his retirement message. 16 years after my name was called in 2007 by Mike Rizzo and the Washington Nationals I...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
USA Today
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Audacy

Patrick Mahomes reacts to surprising Kumar Rocker pick: 'So awesome to watch'

The talk of the 2022 MLB Draft was on the number of kids of former big league players who will get drafted along with the third overall selection Kumar Rocker. After originally getting drafted by the New York Mets in the 2021 Draft, the club decided against signing the young ace due to medical concerns after a physical. Following a stint with the Tri-City Valleycats of the independent Frontier League, Rocker re-declared for this year's draft -- ultimately getting selected by the Texas Rangers.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy