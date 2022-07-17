ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida summer: 10 ways to stay cool when it’s hot outside

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Visitors enjoy the recently reopened swimming area and tube run in Rock Springs at Kelly Park in March. Central Florida's springs are a great way to stay cool during hot summer months. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It’s hot out there, folks, with Florida summer temperatures frequently reaching the low-to-mid 90s and humidity levels above 90 percent.

Amid the oppressive heat, the summer seems like a good time to hunker down inside with air conditioning. That is one option, but trips to springs, water parks, beaches, museums and ice cream shops also provide affordable ways to beat the heat in Central Florida.

Here are some suggestions for ways to stay cool, most without breaking the bank.

Dip in the springs

Florida is known for its abundant freshwater springs , which number more than 1,000 around the state. These natural gems present visitors with an opportunity to cool down in refreshing 72-degree waters that are often crystal clear.

Within about an hour’s drive from Orlando, visit Juniper Springs , Alexander Springs , Silver Glen Springs, Wekiwa Springs , De Leon Springs , Blue Spring and Rock Springs . Silver Springs doesn’t allow swimming but offers its famous glass-bottomed boat tours and scenic paddles.

Most state parks only charge a $6 per car admission fee, making a trip to the springs affordable for the whole family.

Visit a museum

Away from the theme parks, Orlando has a thriving arts and culture scene filled with live performances and world-class museums.

The Mennello Museum of American Art showcases portraiture and art from across the nation. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art specializes in glass art, jewelry, pottery and paintings by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Nearby in Winter Park, the Cornell Fine Arts Museum and the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens each have unique arts offerings.

Snap! Orlando currently features “Le SALON 2022,” an exhibition highlighting the talents of local and international artists alike.

In addition, the Orlando Science Center offers a range of activities and exhibits for visitors of all ages. Visit Orange County Regional History Center to delve into thousands of years of Central Florida history.

Spend time at the beach

Summertime tourism has returned to Florida, with visitors flocking from all over to visit the Sunshine State’s sandy beaches and bask in the sun.

Within driving distance of Orlando, visit Cocoa, Daytona or New Smyrna beaches — or head further south to Paradise, Melbourne and Vero beaches. On the Gulf Coast, make the trip to Clearwater Beach, Anna Maria Island or Siesta Key.

Other than perhaps a nominal fee for parking, a visit to the beach can be an affordable way to cool off and have fun in the sun.

Indulge in ice cream

Sometimes the best way to cool down is with a sweet treat, and the Orlando area has no shortage of ice cream options to help.

Find delectable desserts at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream , The Greenery Creamery , Twistee Treat and The Soda Fountain , just to name a few.

Make a water park trip

Central Florida’s water parks provide another chance to cool down with fun for the entire family. Find waterslides, lazy rivers and tubing opportunities at a number of venues.

Visit Island H2O Live , Universal’s Volcano Bay , Aquatica Orlando , CoCo Key or Disney’s Blizzard Beach for water park recreation.

Alternatively, public pools provide an affordable alternative and may offer free admission for residents of the city or county where the pool is located. Otherwise, the entry fee is fairly small.

Explore a fitness class

Looking for ways to stay in shape but can’t stand the heat? Indoor fitness classes can save the day, giving exercise enthusiasts a chance to keep working out without passing out.

Central Florida offers no shortage of fitness classes at a variety of venues. Some specialize in dancing exercises, such as Dance Trance Orlando , Motiv Dance and Salsa Heat Dance Studio .

Blue Swan Boulders , Aiguille Rock Climbing Center and DynoClimb offer indoor rock climbing and bouldering in the absence of outdoor slabs to climb in Florida.

Head out on the water

Whether it’s on a motorized vessel or some form of paddlecraft, explore one of Central Florida’s many lakes, rivers and spring runs .

Urban options include Lake Ivanhoe and the Winter Park Chain of Lakes. Take a cruise down a spring run at Rock Springs, Juniper Springs, Alexander Springs, Silver Glen Springs, Silver Springs, Rainbow Springs and Blue Spring. Other scenic paddles include the Econlockhatchee River and Wekiva River.

Grab a cold one inside

If heading out but opting for the indoors, consider visiting one of Central Florida’s Tiki bar hangouts . These unique venues take inspiration from Caribbean and Polynesian cultures and offer cold, stiff drinks served in eclectic mugs.

Find a warm atmosphere and cool air conditioning at Aloha Beautiful, Aku Aku, Suffering Bastard and Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

If looking for even more chill, take a trip to Icebar Orlando, an International Drive venue featuring 70 tons of carved ice and temperatures below freezing, at least in part of the bar. Coats and gloves are provided.

Find a unique adventure

Sometimes it helps to make the most of sluggish summer months by finding a unique Florida adventure. Consider jumping out of a plane at Skydive DeLand , hang gliding at Wallaby Ranch or heading out on an airboat ride with a number of outfitters. Embark on a highflying adventure with The Canyons Zip Line in Ocala.

These may range in affordability, but state parks generally offer the least expensive adventures. Alternatively, many local public lands are free to the public for hiking and outdoor recreation.

In the Panhandle, take a trip to Florida Caverns State Park to go underground in a cave system millions of years in the making. On the tour, cool off in the caves, which stay below 70 degrees year-round.

Hunker down in the AC

While many northerners are stuck inside during cold, snowy winters, Florida is the opposite. When mild winter temperatures give way to muggy, humid days that top 90 degrees, being outside in the Sunshine State becomes less appealing.

One way to beat the heat is by hunkering down in the air conditioning. Build a puzzle, watch TV, play games with loved ones or work on household projects while turning down the thermostat. It’s a surefire way to stay cool.

