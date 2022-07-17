ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskyy: Develop 'Emotional Sovereignty' Over Disinformation

By VOA News
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Russia launched a missile strike Sunday on the southern Ukranian city of Mykolaiv, which has been the target of several strikes in recent weeks. The Associated Press reports that an “industrial and infrastructure facility” was the target. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his daily address Saturday, urged...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
POLITICO

CIA director: Putin 'too healthy'

Vladimir Putin is “entirely too healthy,” CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday, throwing cold water on constant rumors that the Russian president is suffering from illness as he pursues his war on Ukraine. Burns, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, noted that his declaration was “not a formal...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Igor Konashenkov
The Associated Press

Steve Bannon's defense seeks acquittal then rests case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump ally Steve Bannon declined to testify and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his contempt of Congress trial on Thursday, instead arguing the judge should just acquit him, saying prosecutors hadn’t proven their case. The decision to forego calling any witnesses in Bannon’s defense cleared the way for closing arguments to begin Friday. The judge didn’t immediately rule on the motion for an acquittal and the case is likely to end up in the jury’s hands by midday Friday. One of Bannon’s lawyers, David Schoen, contended they should able to call Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee which had subpoenaed Bannon’s testimony, to question him under oath instead of the congressional lawyer who testified during the trial. The judge has previously ruled against that request. In court, Bannon nodded and smiled as another of his lawyers, Evan Corcoran, argued that the timing of when Bannon could comply with the subpoena was flexible and said testimony from the House panel’s chief lawyer, Kristin Amerling, had made clear “that the dates were in flux.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Ukranian#The Associated Press#Ukrainians#Russian#Dnipro
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:15 a.m.: After a 10-day interruption for maintenance, Russia resumed the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline to Europe on Thursday. Klaus Mueller,...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Turkey: Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain amid the war and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed Friday in Istanbul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said that he, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. It did not provide further details. “The grain export agreement, critically important for global food security, will be signed in Istanbul tomorrow under the auspices of President Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary General Mr. Guterres together with Ukrainian and Russian delegations,” Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a tweet. Guterres has been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports due to the war — a move that could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring. At least 22 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine due to the war.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine’s second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses. Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market, where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband’s body. Local officials said the shelling also struck a bus stop, a gym and a residential building. The bombardment came after Russia on Wednesday reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer the Donbas region, which is south of Kharkiv. It also followed Ukrainian attacks this week on a bridge the Russians have used to supply their forces in occupied areas near Ukraine’s southern Black Sea coast. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attacks early Thursday targeted one of the most crowded areas of the city, which had a prewar population of about 1.4 million.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Brussels Warns Against EU Fatigue Over Ukraine War

Paris — EU officials warned against shrinking European Union support for Ukraine, as the bloc's foreign ministers agreed Monday to earmark half-a-billion more dollars in military aid to Kyiv and consider banning imports of Russian gold. European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned against what he called "democratic fatigue"...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Voice of America

US Sending More Military Aid to Ukraine as War Grinds on

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and allies committed more rocket systems, ammunition and other military aid to Ukraine Wednesday, as American defense leaders said they see the war to block Russian gains in the eastern Donbas region grinding on for some time. Speaking at the close of a virtual meeting...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Russia Resumes Gas Deliveries Through Pipeline to Europe

Russia resumed the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day interruption for maintenance. Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's energy regulator, tweeted that gas flows had reached 40% of capacity, the same level as before the shutdown. Russia’s state-owned Gazprom blamed the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Network of Fact-Checkers Unites to Stem Flow of Disinformation

Washington — When Russian missiles struck a mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk last month, the deadly attack sent ripples of disinformation across Europe. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the mall was “permanently closed” at the time of the strike and that its forces were targeting ammunition stores. Russia’s ambassador to Ireland responded to international criticism over Moscow’s targeting of a civilian area, describing claims about the attack as “yet another disinformation stunt.”
POLITICS
Voice of America

After Taking Brunt, Battered Ukrainian Village Looks to Rebuild

Moshchun, Ukraine, was at the center of the fighting when Russia invaded in February. It was there that Ukrainian forces prevented the Russian army from advancing to the capital, Kyiv, 30 kilometers away. But 85% of the village was destroyed. Now the community wants to rebuild. From Moshchun, VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports.
POLITICS
Voice of America

EU Urges Reducing Gas Use Amid Russian Cutoff Threat

The European Union is preparing for the possibility that Russia will stop delivering natural gas needed by many member states to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories. In a statement Wednesday, the EU Commission asked countries to voluntary reduce their consumption and to grant the EU the power to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Top US Defense Officials See ‘Grinding War of Attrition’ in Ukraine

As Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska reminded the U.S. Congress of the human costs of Russia’s invasion of her country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s military aims were no longer confined only to the east of the country. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy