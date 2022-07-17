ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrest Madison man for 5th OWI

By Kaleia Lawrence
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a Madison man for allegedly driving...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa County Deputies arrest Muskego man for 3rd alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County deputies arrested a Muskego man after he was found allegedly driving intoxicated into a field near the Dodgeville Township Tuesday evening. The Iowa County Communications center received a report just before 7 p.m. about a vehicle crossing the center line and driving into a field on US Highway 18.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

https://www.nbc15.com/2022/07/20/fbi-ramps-up-cyber-crime-prevention-efforts/

With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said. The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fewer hours, more security for this year’s Dane Co. Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair begins on Thursday and local law enforcement want families to have fun safely this weekend. The fair entry and carnival gates will have restricted hours and close at 8:00 p.m. each night. Ride ticket sales will end at 7:00 p.m. Some of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Deforest, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man sentenced to 30 days in jail for 2020 hit-and-run crash on city’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail stemming from a hit-and-run crash on Madison’s southwest side in December 2020. Sarbjit Singh Bhullar, 37, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of operating under the influence causing injury, online court records show. A felony charge of hit-and-run involving injury was dismissed.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi
nbc15.com

Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man accused of several charges in the Prairie State now faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly kicking a deputy in the shoulder while he was being arrested. The Brodhead Police Department received information from the Village of Winnebago, Illinois Police Department around 7:40 p.m....
BRODHEAD, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen died after going under the water in a swimming pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said. Authorities received an emergency call at about 5:42 p.m. from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, Lodi Fire,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
nbc15.com

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man arrested following drug investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Madison man was arrested by police Tuesday morning on the near east side of Madison following a weeks-long drug investigation, MPD said. Officials say MPD SWAT and Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched the the property around 7:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Thompson drive and arrested the man.
MADISON, WI
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

BBB warns against recent used car scam

The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”. Madison PD investigating link between graffiti on Christian school, Catholic church. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Madison Police Department detectives...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Recent proposal to allow “Tiny Home” construction in Beloit

With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said. Madison PD investigating link between graffiti on Christian school, Catholic church. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Madison Police Department detectives believe graffiti found on...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DEBRIEF: What exchange students will learn in Wisconsin

The Madison Mallards can enjoy the next three days off courtesy of the All-Star break and will be back in action on Thursday in Green Bay. How local law enforcement is working to fight shoplifting in Madison. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The crime of shoplifting is a problem plaguing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

How local law enforcement is working to fight shoplifting in Madison

The group of workers responding to mental health 911 calls in Madison is growing, city officials announced Tuesday. This includes positions like emergency medical service workers, police officers and firefighters. Verona food pantry sees demand ‘explode,’ as inflation makes grocery shopping harder. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While...
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 high speed pursuit-interstate 41

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy