ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bloody Friday Belfast blasts ‘as vivid now as 50 years ago’ – victim’s daughter

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmKZv_0gibrLCa00

The day that Belfast city centre was devastated with 22 bombs in around 80 minutes feels as vivid today as it did 50 years ago, the daughter of one of the nine people killed has said.

Lynda van Cuylenburg’s father Jackie Gibson, who was 45 and a bus driver, died in a blast at the former Oxford Street bus station.

“That it was 50 years ago doesn’t mean anything to us as his family, it’s still as vivid today as it was on the day,” she said, of the day the city was plunged into chaos.

“Our dad has missed marriages, births, grandchildren, he’s missed everything.”

I don’t think I could explain the massive impact it had. That was it, he was gone, and my mum was left to bring five children up

Lynda van Cuylenburg

The bombs started at 2.10pm on July 21, 1972 at Smithfield , and continued across the city centre, including main thoroughfares such as York Street and the Crumlin Road as well as the railway station at Great Victoria Street, Botanic Avenue, the Liverpool ferry terminus, Queen Elizabeth Bridge, an M2 bridge, filling station and an electricity sub station at Salisbury Avenue.

Two soldiers, Stephen Cooper, 19 and Philip Price, 27, and four Ulsterbus workers, Jackie Gibson, 45, Thomas Killops, 39, William Irvine, 18, and William Crothers, 15, were killed at Oxford Street bus station.

A mother of seven, Margaret O’Hare, 34, Brigid Murray, 65 and Stephen Parker, 14, died in the blast close to shops on the Cavehill Road.

The day has since become known as Bloody Friday.

The Provisional IRA issued an apology in 2002, and said it had not been their intention to kill “non combatants”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsqQS_0gibrLCa00

Mrs van Cuylenburg was 15 at the time of the bombings.

She recalled having just returned from a Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade camp on the Isle of Man with some of her siblings.

“We were picked up by friends from church and brought home, and we actually saw daddy driving his bus into town, and he saw the cars and waved to us,” she told the PA news agency.

“That was the last time we saw him alive.

“I don’t think I could explain the massive impact it had. That was it, he was gone, and my mum was left to bring five children up. It was devastation to our family to lose our father at 45.”

Mrs van Cuylenburg said her family do not believe they will ever see justice for those who were behind the bombs.

“Nobody ever gives up on it but we’re not going to get it. How many families have in all this time? You could count on one hand maybe,” she said.

She described the IRA’s apology as “meaning nothing”, adding, “if you’re going to plant bombs, people are going to get hurt or worse”.

She also said while the atrocity is not mentioned as much as opposed, footage of the bus centre in the aftermath is regularly used in coverage of the Trouble.

A reflective event will be held at Belfast City Hall on Thursday for relatives of the victims.

Translink, which currently runs Ulsterbus, is also set to mark the date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaDc5_0gibrLCa00

Mrs van Cuylenburg said a plaque will be unveiled at Ballygowan Bus Station, where her dad had collected the bus he drove that day.

“This is the last time I reckon we will ever get the chance to say anything because this is a major anniversary,” she said.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services for the South East Fermanagh Foundation, described Bloody Friday as an attempt to terrorise the community and cause significant destruction.

“However, the greater and most significant loss that day was the loss of human life,” he said.

“Those who perished that day were as young as 14 years and the oldest was just of the former retirement age at 65 years.

Bloody Friday has never had the focus that it should have had

Kenny Donaldson

“It is so still so powerful 50 years on viewing the footage of that time and the sheer horror and panic which existed as people literally ran from one bomb whilst potentially running into another.

“Bloody Friday has never had the focus that it should have had and whilst we are some 50 years on it is important that this unsolved crime receives genuine focus and concern.”

He added: “We will continue to do so. We will resist the efforts of others who would wish to airbrush away the gravity and horror of that day.”

A spokesperson for Translink said: “Our bus drivers provide a vital service every day for everyone, making them part of the very fabric of our community.

“The Troubles often brought huge challenges to public transport and very sadly 12 colleagues lost their lives, including four in the Oxford Street Station bombing on 21st July 1972.

“We have a memorial plaque in our Laganside Bus Station as a permanent mark of remembrance for these colleagues.

“A group of drivers and staff at Ballygowan bus depot have arranged a commemorative plaque in memory of those who lost their lives while delivering public transport on 21st July 1972 which will be unveiled next Thursday morning (21st July).”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Families remember the victims of Bloody Friday 50 years on

Bereaved relatives have gathered at commemorative events in Belfast and beyond to mark the 50th anniversary of a day of bomb attacks known as Bloody Friday. Nine people were killed in the most intensive day of bombing witnessed in the Troubles when the Provisional IRA detonated around 20 devices across Belfast in an 80-minute period on July 21 1972.
WORLD
The Independent

Bloody Friday victims remembered by Johnson during his final question time

Victims of a series of bombs that exploded across Belfast claiming nine lives in 1972 have been remembered by Boris Johnson during his final Prime Minister Questions. Speaking on Wednesday – the 40th anniversary of bomb attacks in Regent’s Park and Hyde Park in London – and looking ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Friday on Thursday, Mr Johnson described the actions of the Provisional IRA as “barbaric” and “shameful”, bringing “untold grief to countless families”.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Alabama teen, 16, who shot dead his family of five when he found out he wasn't biologically related to his mom in 2019 also tried to poison her by triggering nut allergy with peanut butter in her coffee, new court docs reveal

An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
ELKMONT, AL
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Blasts#Ulsterbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Black man running from police in California is shot dead in ‘horrific execution’

The police killing of a Black man in southern California has raised questions about the conduct of officers in what has been described as a “horrific execution”.On Saturday at about 8pm, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a press release that they responded to reports of a Black male with a weapon in a parking lot of an “illegal online gambling business”.A CCTV video widely shared on socia media showed two officers wearing full police uniform arrive in the parking lot in an unmarked police car. Rob Marquise Adams, 23, of San Bernardino allegedly approached the unmarked police car...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

‘Is she being held captive against her will? That terrifies me’: Missing Maura Murray’s sister speaks after new search

Julie Murray has a framed, handwritten note from her little sister in the living room of her Virgina home.It’s one of the last written messages she received from her beloved younger sibling, Maura, before the nursing student vanished into thin air more than 18 years ago.And Ms Murray was working from that same home, her dog Stoney keeping her company, when she got a call out of the blue last week about Maura – whose disappearance has tormented her family and fascinated the internet since February 2004.There was a new search, New Hampshire authorities told the 42-year-old West Point graduate,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
U.K.
The Independent

Law & Order crew member fatally shot in his car while reserving space for film shoot in Brooklyn

A Law and Order crew member has been shot and killed while he sat in a car reserving parking spots for filming of the TV show in Brooklyn, New York. The 31-year-old man, a parking enforcer for the show who has not been named publicly, was sitting in a vehicle with a traffic cone on the rooftop when the shooter approached at around 5.15am on Tuesday morning on North Henry Street in the Greenpoint neighbourhood, according to ABC7.The suspect opened the car door and shot the victim several times, striking him in the face and neck. He was taken...
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy