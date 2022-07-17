ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Toby Jones excited to immerse himself in Beckett during boat act in Fermanagh

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blERL_0gibrJR800
One of the most prolific British screen actors is looking forward to swapping the studio for one of the most unique performances of his career (PA) (PA Archive)

One of the most prolific British screen actors is looking forward to swapping the studio for one of the most unique performances of his career.

Toby Jones has brought to life characters as diverse as Dobby the house elf in Harry Potter and fictional 1970s spy Percy Alleline, and is recently best known for his role in Detectorists.

But, this weekend, he will perform on a boat drifting in the reeds on Lough Erne to read excerpts from one of his favourite playwrights.

Jones will be one of the headline stars of the Happy Days Enniskillen Beckett Festival, which returns to the Co Fermanagh town for the first time since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AQ1T_0gibrJR800
John Minihan’s photograph of playwright Samuel Beckett (Sotheby’s/PA) (PA Media)

The five-day international multi-arts festival runs from Thursday and will also feature Dame Sarah Connolly, Fleur Barron, Tadhg Murphy, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Adrian Dunbar.

Jones will perform readings in the Breandrum Chapel of Rest in Enniskillen on Saturday, and on Sunday morning he will go out on the Kestrel ferry to near Devenish island and drift among the reeds as he reads two sections from the end of Krapp’s Last Tape.He told the PA news agency he is looking forward to his first visit to the west of Northern Ireland and being immersed in Beckett.

“I’m familiar with working on that kind of programme but what’s fantastic is that it’s Beckett, one of the first writers I ever as a teenager got really into,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to acquaint myself with literature in an extraordinary situation.

“At school I loved literature and acting gives you this great opportunity to experience literature in three dimensions and often to experience pieces repeatedly and to explore them repeatedly in performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5nDH_0gibrJR800
Devenish Island in Lough Erne (PA) (PA Media)

“That’s one of the privileges of the job – you get to immerse yourself in stuff that you were first enthusiastic about at school, like Beckett, and then you come as an adult, you get to revisit Beckett three dimensionally in movement on stage or here on a boat … who is going to turn that down? What a fantastic opportunity.”

Beckett was born in Dublin but spent several years in Enniskillen as a pupil at Portora Royal School before he went on to study at Trinity College.

The festival is the largest global celebration of the Irish Nobel Laureate, with a plethora of Beckett-inspired performances.

It is celebrating its 10th anniversary and returning for the first time since the pandemic.Jones urged hearing the author’s work spoke rather than simply reading it.

“All his writing is, in a sense, very direct even if it’s enigmatic, and at time apparently very austere and strange on the page. As soon as you start saying it, it has a chattiness and a directness and often a humour and certainly a humanity. Hearing it often makes it more accessible than sitting down and reading it,” he said.Meanwhile, Jones is set to film a one-off extended episode of Detectorists next month.Festival founder and artistic director Sean Doran said he is delighted to be returning to Enniskillen after the pandemic.“After a three-year enforced silence by Covid, we are delighted to be bringing back to Enniskillen its unique and only international festival, Happy Days,” he said.

“It is a truly special festival, attracting not only international names and faces to perform but also attracting audiences from across the globe.“We are particularly thrilled to be remounting for our 10th anniversary three ‘Made in Fermanagh’ classics of the last 10 years: Walking For Waiting For Godot, Ohio Impromptu and Inferno-Not I.

“These bespoke productions define this destination festival from other summer festivals.

“Not only are they are site specific to Fermanagh – using the beautiful Fermanagh landscapes to heighten the experience of Beckett’s plays – but they involve experiential travelling to the event by audiences whether it is on foot for Waiting For Godot, by boat for Ohio Impromptu and Inferno-Not I is truly unique.”Bookings can be made at www.ardhowen.com, with most tickets priced from £5-£15.

For more information and the full programme of events, see www.artsoverborders.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Funeral of Dame Deborah James to take place

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place on Wednesday.The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in her memory.The former deputy headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and subsequently kept her nearly one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.Dame Deborah...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman praised for declining to be a bridesmaid for her sibling’s wedding: ‘My sister is a total bridezilla’

A woman has been praised for “refusing” to be a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding, after explaining how her sibling has been a “total bridezilla”. In the popular Subreddit “Am I The A**hole?,” a 28-year-old female, who goes by the username supposed_golddigger, detailed how she comes from quite a large “extended family”. She shared how she has “24 female cousins and 17 male cousins” and that half of them are “already married”.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

BBC to pay ‘substantial’ damages to William and Harry’s former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC over “false and malicious” allegations used to obtain Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at the High Court in London for a public apology from the broadcaster over “fabricated” allegations she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales while working as Charles’ personal assistant in 1995.Her solicitor Louise Prince told the court that the allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned”.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Nolan Neal: The Voice star had ‘no money whatsoever’, daughter says as she starts GoFundMe for funeral

Singer Nolan Neal’s family are asking for donations towards funeral costs after claiming the singer had no money “whatsoever” when he died.The rock artist, who had appeared on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, was found dead on Monday (18 July) in his Nashville home.His death was confirmed to TMZby his cousin Dylan Seal and further corroborated by the Nashville medical examiner. No cause of death has been given.On Wednesday (20 July), Neal’s daughter Caylin Cate started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral.“As I’m sure you all have heard, my Dad passed away suddenly,” Caylin...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Four-tonne interactive gorilla sculpture wows onlookers at Bristol zoo

A giant interactive gorilla sculpture weighing in at more than four tonnes has been turning heads in Bristol.The installation was unveiled at Bristol Zoo Gardens to mark the final opening weeks ahead of its closure on September 3.The gorilla, named Wilder, makes surprise movements during the day – such as spraying water and eating lettuce – that are sure to catch visitors off guard.Weighing more than four tonnes and standing taller than the largest recorded giraffe, Wilder is made from 180 square metres of local yew, cedar, pine and oak.The materials were given by Westonbirt Arboretum, and the attraction will be on show until the zoo closes in September. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Adrian Dunbar
Person
Liam Ó Maonlaí
The Independent

Pearl Jam cancels gig after heat and smoke from French wildfires ‘damaged singer’s voice’

American rock band Pearl Jam cancelled a gig in Vienna after they said their singer’s throat was left damaged from “heat, dust and smoke” from fires near a previous gig near Paris. “To all those anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” the band posted online on Wednesday. “However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.” The band had played at Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday and said Mr Vedder saw doctors and had treatment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Billy Porter and Eva Reign take on the high school rom-com

Eva Reign stepped onto the set of “ Anything’s Possible ” for the first time almost exactly a year ago. She was, to put it mildly, nervous. It was a big moment for Reign, who had dreamed of acting in films for most of her life but hadn’t managed to break through. She didn't even have an agent or a manager when she responded to the open casting call. Suddenly there she was, starring in a film directed by Billy Porter about a transgender high school senior’s first big romance and all she could think about was how she was...
MOVIES
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy