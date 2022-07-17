ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Believe the hype, Ryan Garcia might just become the biggest star in boxing after destroying Javier Fortuna

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPiek_0gibrIYP00

He praises Jesus, he is called King Ry, he looks like a matinee idol from Hollywood’s golden period and his devoted flock is growing.

Ryan Garcia might just become the biggest star in modern boxing.

On Saturday night, in Los Angeles, he led a chorus of devotion outside the ropes and inside the ropes ruined a man called Javier Fortuna in six easy rounds. Fortuna is a very good fighter, but was dropped three times and saved from further hell. Fortuna never stood a chance.

Garcia swooned his way to the ring, not one hair out of place and did not waste a single punch as he carefully and cruelly dismantled the last of Fortuna’s desire. Fortuna realised early in the fight that he had no match for Garcia’s ambition and speed.

A left hook under the elbow in round four was the first knockdown and it was a blur of perfection, even in slow motion. In round five, Garcia got a bit closer and turned the hook a bit higher and Fortuna crumpled. He survived the round, but looked dazed. In the sixth, Garcia put together a seamless three-punch combination of left, right and left hook; Fortuna dropped for the last time. Fight over, Garcia had made the statement he needed and promised.

Fortuna lost for just the fourth time in 44 fights, he was a former world champion. He lost every second of every round until the official end at 27 seconds of round six. Fortuna did just enough damage to require Garcia to run his fingers through his hair to get it straight for the post-fight interview.

Now, Garcia wants big fights, wants the type of fights that change a boxer’s career forever. However, he insisted that his days as a lightweight are over and that he will now compete as a light-welterweight. It is a division that is often called super-lightweight now, which is a switch in names that makes no sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUgRd_0gibrIYP00

Garcia is unbeaten in 23 fights, 19 have finished early and he is only 23. And, did I mention, he has 8.9 million followers across various platforms. He is the perfect package in a business desperate to blend the wonderful hype of a social-media darling with the skills of a fighting demon. Garcia is the model and Jake Paul is the dreamer in this new twilight arena.

During the last year or so, Garcia has been in and out of the headlines, accused of not having the heart for the dirty, old game and wanting to be a celebrity and not a fighter. He pulled out of a fight with Fortuna this time last year and talked about his mental health issues . He was ridiculed. “Pulling out was not a sign of weakness, it was a sign of courage,” he said, finding the right words to talk about the dark stuff in his life.

Now, he has targeted a man called Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis , an exceptional fighter with an image problem. Tank and King Ry have been matched in the heads of boxing fans and insiders for a long, long time. However, they have rival promoters, backers and television outlets. Mike Tyson even tried to get the pair together in his new and unlikely role as boxing’s Henry Kissinger. Tyson can get an audience, just like Kissinger could.

“I will fight Tank if he wants it at 140 (light-welterweight),” Garcia insisted. “I will make sure to record all the negotiations so you can’t say I was ducking. I want that fight because it is going to give me the respect I deserve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8Mzn_0gibrIYP00

Davis is unbeaten in 27, with 25 finishing early. He holds a version of the world lightweight title, which is five pounds below the light-welter limit. However, he is safely hidden behind a wall of claims and demands by Floyd Mayweather’s management group. It is a pity; it is a fight that could make massive stars of both men. The endless talk will grow tedious quick and Garcia has options.

On Saturday, Garcia was quite brilliant against a man who had no chance. Garcia is not the finished product just yet; he will have to work on not going back with his head held a fraction too high and fresher fighters might want to take a risk and push him back. If that happens, we will see Garcia under pressure. His flock will return to see him win, but there are others in the boxing universe who will watch to see the good-looking, smiling, bible-quoting kid lose. Tank, by the way, has not smiled in about ten years.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson targeting Ryan Garcia, says fight makes him a PPV star

By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson says he wants to fight Ryan Garcia and use him as an opponent to transform himself into a pay-per-view superstar. Stevenson, 24, says for his plan to work, Ryan must keep winning because it won’t help his career if he gets beaten along the way before he faces him.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Davis, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

MMA Twitter concerned after news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

MMA Twitter concerned after news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz. On Tuesday afternoon ESPN announced a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz was official for UFC 279’s main event. The bout, one that Diaz had been asking the UFC brass to make for months, will be the final fight on his contract.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Jesus
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Javier Fortuna
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Jake Paul
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia: Tank Will Be More Comfortable At 140; Has Had Problems Making Weight

Ryan Garcia doesn’t think his demand for them to fight at the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds should prevent Gervonta Davis from embracing their showdown. There are other obstacles, mostly related to promoters and platforms, that could prevent Garcia and Davis from fighting later this year. Weight, however, shouldn’t be an issue, according to Garcia.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn warns KSI against ‘dangerous’ Jake Paul fight

Eddie Hearn has warned KSI against a boxing match with Jake Paul, saying that such a fight would be ‘dangerous’ for the Briton.KSI and fellow Youtuber Paul have both boxed as amateurs and professionally. KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) drew with Paul’s older brother Logan in an amateur bout in 2018, before outpointing the American in a professional rematch in 2019. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has gone 5-0 as a pro boxer, knocking out each man he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, 25, is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr on 6 August at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
Lakers Daily

Report: Russell Westbrook had his former agent ‘begging’ Nets GM every day to get Lakers star to Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook recently parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher over some huge differences. During a Spotify Live session, Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson mentioned that Westbrook had his former agent urging Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks every day to get the Lakers guard to Brooklyn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Takes Another Step: Weekend Afterthoughts

It’s one of the most traditional matches in boxing. Mixing a young, still proving blue chip prospect with earning potential and against a respected, smaller veteran makes sense. It contains the physical risks of a contest while giving looks at more evolved competition. The size difference was palpable on...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Desires Deontay Wilder Fight After Luis Ortiz Showdown

Andy Ruiz Jr. has a date for his next bout, but he’s already looking forward to a potential next matchup should everything successfully follow to plan when he takes on Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. The former heavyweight champion...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: We'll See If My Power Carries Over To 168, I Believe It Does

It’s rare for a boxer to compete in one weight class for the entirety of a career, but that’s exactly what 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin has done. Ever since turning professional in 2006 after winning a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics in the 75-kilogram weight class, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has fought exclusively as a middleweight in 44 fights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Sam Bowie Once Revealed He Lied About His Knee Pain So The Blazers Would Pick Him Over Michael Jordan: "They Would Hit Me On My Left Tibia And 'I Don't Feel Anything', I Would Tell Em. But Deep Down Inside, It Was Hurting."

The NBA draft is how the best talent enters the league, and there is a long history of teams making the wrong pick and missing out on an amazing superstar. Many teams, passed on Stephen Curry, and the Minnesota Timberwolves did it twice, but perhaps the most egregious one of all is that the GOAT Michael Jordan was chosen 3rd overall in the 1984 draft.
PORTLAND, OR
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia can fight Gervonta Davis at 135 says Floyd Mayweather

By Chris Williams: Promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr flat out rejected Ryan Garcia’s request for his fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to be held at 140. In an interview on Wednesday, Floyd says that if Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) wants the fight with Tank Davis, he’s got to be ready to make “sacrifices” by dropping down in weight to face him at 135.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez Expects To Move Forward To Dmitry Bivol Showdown

The long chase is over for “Zurdo” or at least it appears that way after nearly two years. The World Boxing Association (WBA) recently ordered Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), the reigning WBA light heavyweight world champion, to next fight mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy