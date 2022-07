Railway lines are melting, wildfires are raging and ambulance services are said to be on the brink of collapse.The current heatwave is bringing chaos to the UK.In a country where summer, as George II once noted, tends to be “three fine days and a thunderstorm”, forecasts that temperatures will smash the 40C barrier next week are enough to send a shiver down the spine. Metaphorically speaking, of course.But how does this spell of searingly hot weather – so intense the Met Office has now issued a red warning – compare with what has become the gold standard of hot UK...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO