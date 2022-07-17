ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 15 route updates as Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow jersey over Tadej Pogacar

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Follow live updates from stage 15 of the Tour de France, in a day that should be set for the sprinters after a gruelling week in the Alps and two transitional days for the breakaway. Michael Matthews earned his first stage win at the Tour de France in five years yesterday beating Alberto Bettiol and Thibaut Pinot up the steep Cote de la Croix Neuve in a perfect ride from the breakaway. He launched his attack 50km from the finish and almost lost the stage when Bettiol overtook him with 2km to go. Matthews dug deep in sweltering conditions to reach the peak first and glided over the final 1.5km to claim the victory.

Yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard twice held of attacks from GC contender and Tour de France reigning champion Tadej Pogacar to keep his lead in tact but Geraint Thomas slipped further away from the lead despite holding onto third in the standings. A remarkable ride from South African Louis Meintjes propelled him into the GC top-10 as he finished over 10 minutes ahead of the other contenders.

Today, the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Jasper Philipsen will eyeing up a stage win here but one man stands in their way. Wout van Aert has already won two stages of this year’s race and will want to continue his dominance of the green jersey competition. Will anyone be able to beat him to Carcassonne?

Follow all the action from Stage 15 of the Tour de France:

The Independent

Jonas Vingegaard extends Tour de France lead with victory on stage 18

A handshake from Tadej Pogacar to Jonas Vingegaard showed gratitude for a moment of great sportsmanship but could yet double as the defending champion’s concession after Vingegaard moved to the brink of Tour de France glory on Thursday.The pace set by Vingegaard’s outstanding team-mate Wout Van Aert proved too much for Pogacar in the last four kilometres of the Tour’s final mountain stage, allowing Vingegaard to ride away to his second stage win and first in the yellow jersey.Putting more than a minute into Pogacar by the summit of the Hautacam, the Jumbo-Visma rider stretched his lead to three minutes...
The Independent

Trafalgar Square fan park to show England’s Euro 2022 semi-final on big screens

Up to 5,000 supporters will be able to cheer England on from Trafalgar Square after the mayor of London announced their Euro 2022 semi-final will be shown on big screens.The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the last four.Sarina Wiegman’s side will face either Sweden or Belgium at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane. But more fans will be able to watch live after the move to show the game live in Trafalgar Square.Uefa’s “Fan Party” opens on Saturday and will remain so for the rest of the tournament, which...
The Independent

The Independent

