ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Child among 5 seriously injured in I-290 rollover crash, Chicago fire officials say

By Maher Kawash, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AV4YU_0gibnuE900
EMBED <> More Videos Child among 5 seriously hurt in I-290 rollover crash; lanes reopened

All outbound lanes reopened after hours-long closures, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was among five people hospitalized after a crash early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Paramedics responded to the accident about 2:40 a.m. on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, according to officials. At least one person appeared to be ejected from their car.

Outbound lanes have been reopened after being closed for hours, Illinois State Police said.

SEE ALSO | 2 kids among 6 dead after dust storm causes 21 vehicle pileup on a Montana highway

A child and adult were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Two of the three were stabilized.

One person remained in critical condition, authorities said.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 1 critically wounded in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot near a River North restaurant Thursday morning, Chicago police said. Officers responded to the first block of West Illinois Street at about 3:08 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso, police said. The victim was unable...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Metra train halted after hitting vehicle in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train struck a vehicle during the afternoon rush Wednesday in Palatine. Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train No. 625 had been scheduled to arrive in Crystal Lake at 4 p.m. Palatine police said the train hit a vehicle near Quentin Road and Colfax Street. Metra said...
PALATINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Montana State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Illinois State Police#Rollover#Mount Sinai Hospital#Traffic Accident#Stroger Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found shot dead in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A boy was shot and killed early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road. They found a 14-year-old boy lying unresponsive on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso,...
WOODLAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Posen police officer honored for saving 10-month-old baby

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Posen police officer is being honored after saving the life of a 10-month-old boy. On Monday, Detective Corporal Matt Leveille responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Before he and the police chief reached the home, they saw the family at 147th and Harrison.
POSEN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
wjol.com

Erroneous Reports of Shots Fired At Teen Pool Party at Bolingbrook park District

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District. On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy