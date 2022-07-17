Child among 5 seriously injured in I-290 rollover crash, Chicago fire officials say

EMBED <> More Videos Child among 5 seriously hurt in I-290 rollover crash; lanes reopened

All outbound lanes reopened after hours-long closures, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was among five people hospitalized after a crash early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Paramedics responded to the accident about 2:40 a.m. on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, according to officials. At least one person appeared to be ejected from their car.

Outbound lanes have been reopened after being closed for hours, Illinois State Police said.

SEE ALSO | 2 kids among 6 dead after dust storm causes 21 vehicle pileup on a Montana highway

A child and adult were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Two of the three were stabilized.

One person remained in critical condition, authorities said.