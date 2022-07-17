ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Monday’s Straight Line Winds Cause Lots of Damage in Greene County

By Coltrane Carlson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather officials are saying the damage that was caused by the early Monday morning thunderstorms in Greene County were due to high winds. Weatherology Meteorologist Paul Trambley tells Raccoon Valley Radio the peak of the strong winds during the severe thunderstorms warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service from...

Dallas County Road Closure

A road closure will affect Dallas County motorists the remainder of this week. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced that H Avenue north of 170th Street is closed for a culvert repair and is scheduled to be reopened tomorrow at 5 p.m. weather permitting. For more information on the...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Greene County Animal Shelter Project Begins Again

A building project in Jefferson is set to get back underway. The Greene County Animal Shelter ran into an issue in May with a soil compaction problem that caused part of the foundation to sink several inches. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor is installing 50 foot mechanical casons under the entire structure to support the foundation and the facility. He addresses what will also happen to the existing base and foundation.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Calhoun County Road Department Is Closing A Road Outside Of Manson

A nearly mile-long stretch of road will be closed in Calhoun County starting today and running through Friday. The stretch of road is outside of Manson in-between Highway seven and 12th Avenue. Individuals are asked to use an alternate travel route, and a detour is currently posted. The road will be closed through Friday and open back up on Saturday. Individuals wanting more information can contact the Calhoun County Road Department at 712-297-8322.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
Heat Safety Reminders During Warm Temperatures This Week

With the heatwave continuing throughout this week there are some things to keep in mind as it relates to heat safety. Dallas County Health Department Community Health Administrator Abigail Chihak says this week people should be on the lookout for some of the warning signs of heat related illnesses and reach out for help if needed.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Greene County, IA
Government
City
Glidden, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
During Dangerous Heat, Be Aware of Those Without Air Conditioning

Outdoor temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and 90s this week and it’s a good time to review some additional safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says preventative measures that people can take against the hot sun rays is wearing loose, light-weight, and light-colored clothing; wearing a wide brimmed hat and staying well hydrated. She points out when temperatures get really hot, to be aware of those who don’t have air-conditioning.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Greene County Relay for Life Event is Tuesday

This year’s Greene County Relay for Life main event is happening Tuesday. The evening begins at 4pm at the Greene County Historical Museum with Greene County Medical Center sponsoring the cancer survivors and their caregivers, followed by the return of the Survivor Lap, as those individuals walk along the brick path at Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County. Additionally, the annual luminarias will look different this year. Relay Event Leadership Team Chair Tori Riley talks about the change.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA
This city in Iowa is getting aggressive on its parking enforcement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Starting Monday, the city of Fort Dodge will start cracking down on parking in a new way. Instead of chalking tires to see how long people have been parked in one spot, the city will use a handheld device that recognizes license plates to see if cars are moving within the 2-hour time period permitted.
FORT DODGE, IA
State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
Tons To Do At The Adair County Fair Friday

There will be close to 20 things to do at the Adair County Fair tomorrow. First, the day will start off with donuts provided by Farm Bureau Financial at the courtyard starting at 7am until they are gone. Then at the Mid American Arena the Market and Breeding Sheep Show will begin at 8:30am.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Adair County Fair Continues With More Fun Thursday

The fun will continue in Greenfield for the Adair County Fair on Thursday. First on the list will be the Supreme Showman Contest at 8am in the Horse Arena and also at 8am in the Horse Arena the 4H/FFA Horse Show will begin. The swine show will go on all morning from 8am until noon at the Swine Show Ring.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Greene County Historical Society to Spotlight Jefferson’s Sesquicentennial

This Sunday is a special program with the Greene County Historical Society. Executive Director Roger Aegerter will be reflecting on the City of Jefferson’s 150 year history as the town celebrates its sesquicentennial this year. Aegerter is a Rockwell City native, who graduated from Iowa State University and was the Paton-Churdan superintendent before retiring in 2005. He has also been the historical society’s part time executive director for the last decade.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
MAXWELL, IA
Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
Perry Second Street Block Party Is Tomorrow

When Friday arrives the Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd Street Block Party for people to enjoy music and a good time. The 2nd Street Block Party will take place tomorrow from 5-10 p.m. with live music being provided by Standing Hampton from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with the entrance located at the intersection of Warford and 2nd Streets.
PERRY, IA
Former East Greene Superintendent Died in Fatal Vehicle Crash Monday

The former East Greene School District Superintendent tragically died in a vehicle crash in Bremer County Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala that was driven by a 14-year-old from Waterloo during a Driver’s Education course was heading south on Highway 218 at 8:29am. The Impala went onto the shoulder and the driver overcorrected, crossed the south lanes and the median, then entered the path of the northbound lanes of the highway. The Impala then struck a 2010 Toyota Highlander that was heading north and driven by 44-year-old Tabetha Gehrke of Waterloo.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Police Report July 18, 2022

2:05am: An Officer issued a Parking Violation Notice (Street Sweeping), in the 100 block of E. Lincoln Way, to Eliseo Maqueda of Sulphur, OK. 12:39pm: Greene County EMS reported an erratic driver, traveling toward Jefferson on Hwy. 4. A Greene County Deputy located the vehicle prior to it getting to Jefferson.
Top 16 finish for Robbins at Jr. Nationals

Greene County High School senior-to-be McKinley Robbins of rural Scranton placed in the top 16 at the US Marine Corp Jr. National Freestyle Wrestling Tournament earlier this week in Fargo, North Dakota. Robbins was part of the Iowa team that won the team title and he’s a member of Sebolt Wrestling Academy of Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

