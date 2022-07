The Perry Booster Club will be hosting a cookout this Friday in Perry to help raise funds for local activities. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Perry Fareway people will have the opportunity to get a meal of a pork loin sandwich, chips and water for $7 or just a sandwich for $4 while also supporting the Perry Booster Club. President Mindy Baxter says if you support the booster club you are also supporting youth and activities in the community.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO