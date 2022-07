This article was originally published on July 19, 2022 on The Restless Viking website. I sat captivated by these ten, two-toed tiny creatures who would soon grow to be six to nine feet tall within a short span of three-four years. Hearing that the clutch of ostrich eggs had hatched at Alto’s zoo, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, I was drawn like a magnet to see them. Nature is dazzling! There’s so much to learn! This 80 acre zoo continues to grow and display curious specimens from all over our globe. What a magical moment it was for me to see ostrich fledglings in person! Later, I casually ran into Josh Baker, an enthusiastic and dedicated zoo keeper of the Boulder Ridge menagerie. Josh explained fascinating aspects of being a caregiver to a vast variety of wild animals.

