ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry City Council To Consider Voluntary Annexations

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

The Perry City Council will consider approving voluntary annexations at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Council will consider approving a pay application for the 2020 downtown street and utility improvements project, a...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Animal Shelter Project Begins Again

A building project in Jefferson is set to get back underway. The Greene County Animal Shelter ran into an issue in May with a soil compaction problem that caused part of the foundation to sink several inches. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor is installing 50 foot mechanical casons under the entire structure to support the foundation and the facility. He addresses what will also happen to the existing base and foundation.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County School Board Handles Several Items

The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. The Board approved a three year contract for $46,655 with NWEA for the Measures of Annual Progress (MAP) Assessment for kindergarten through 11th grade. Superintendent Brett Abbotts said the assessment gives specific data on students that need additional support in reading and math through MAP to become proficient. Funding for the new assessment is through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council Approves Site Plan For Scooter’s Coffee

The Perry City Council approved a site plan for a Scooter’s Coffee location at their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the site plan which will be located at 410 1st Avenue in Perry and will be a 664-square foot drive-thru only kiosk in the vacant lot north of the Verizon store and south of the Subway in Perry. Also, the Council approved voluntary annexations one for Menz Land Co., LLC and one Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Baxter.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss Guthrie County EMS System Advisory Council

The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board discussed but did not take action on the resolution declaring Emergency Medical Services as an essential service and appointing an advisory council. The Board discussed appointing roughly 15 members to the council that would provide guidance, research and act in the welfare of a countywide EMS system.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Perry, IA
Government
City
Perry, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Continues Discussion Over Draft Of EMS Being Essential

The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider building specifications and bid letting for the Transfer Station Maintenance building along with discussion over the Emergency Medical Service as an essential service resolution draft. The Board will consider for approval items for the Secondary Roads Department that include...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Approves Election Over PPEL Funds

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday. The Board approved a resolution to order an election on continuing the levy for PPEL (Physical Plant Equipment Levy) funds, 2022 renewal equipment breakdown insurance, 2021 audit report andIowa Association of School Boards legislative priorities as presented. They approved a milk bid from Anderson Erickson.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Learn More About Their Cut of Opioid Lawsuit Settlement

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, County Engineer Wade Weiss mentioned that the Iowa Department of Transportation was in contact with him about setting up a detour for a resurfacing project. He said because the contractor couldn’t get flaggers, they will need to temporarily close Highway 144 from Highway 30 to the railroad tracks and the detour would be on County Road E-53 to S Avenue back to Old Highway 30. The Board had no issues with the marked detour route.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Perry City Council#Llc
Radio Iowa

Couple seeks zoning change to sell guns out of home near governor’s residence

A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27 on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Quality Meats Prepares To Open For Business

A new business is getting close to opening their doors in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Quality Meats will be located in Guthrie Center and it will be a US Department of Agriculture inspected meat locker. Owner Grant Sheeder says they will also have a retail space to offer local products that go with meat along with custom work.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Road Closure

A road closure will affect Dallas County motorists the remainder of this week. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced that H Avenue north of 170th Street is closed for a culvert repair and is scheduled to be reopened tomorrow at 5 p.m. weather permitting. For more information on the...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Relay for Life Event is Tuesday

This year’s Greene County Relay for Life main event is happening Tuesday. The evening begins at 4pm at the Greene County Historical Museum with Greene County Medical Center sponsoring the cancer survivors and their caregivers, followed by the return of the Survivor Lap, as those individuals walk along the brick path at Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County. Additionally, the annual luminarias will look different this year. Relay Event Leadership Team Chair Tori Riley talks about the change.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

This city in Iowa is getting aggressive on its parking enforcement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Starting Monday, the city of Fort Dodge will start cracking down on parking in a new way. Instead of chalking tires to see how long people have been parked in one spot, the city will use a handheld device that recognizes license plates to see if cars are moving within the 2-hour time period permitted.
FORT DODGE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Historical Society to Spotlight Jefferson’s Sesquicentennial

This Sunday is a special program with the Greene County Historical Society. Executive Director Roger Aegerter will be reflecting on the City of Jefferson’s 150 year history as the town celebrates its sesquicentennial this year. Aegerter is a Rockwell City native, who graduated from Iowa State University and was the Paton-Churdan superintendent before retiring in 2005. He has also been the historical society’s part time executive director for the last decade.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Delays Push New Law Enforcement Center Completion Date Back

The New Guthrie County Law Enforcement Center’s completion date gets moved to an undetermined time. Senior Superintendent of The Samuels Group Cody Lawrence has been overseeing the project and says that they have run into multiple supply chain issues. He says most of the delays have come from getting parts for the elevator and security system.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy